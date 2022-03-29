Estonian near the front line: I do not see them running out of missiles

Estonian Rudo Puks, living in a small village close to the town of Makariv near Kyiv, told ETV's "Ringvaade" about his life near the front line. He said there are no signs the Russians are running out of munitions, contrary to what has been forecast by several security experts.

Puks said he is located roughly 30 kilometers from a Kyiv suburb that serves as the third line of defense and where the fighting is thickest. "Bombs are constantly falling just a few kilometers from here," he said.

The man said he is reluctant to leave his home but has his bags packed should the war come even closer.

Puks said he is not afraid of taking a bomb hit. "I don't think I will have a bomb land on me. Ukraine is a very big country, and the chance of taking a direct hit is minute. You need to keep your wits about you, not play a hero or stick your nose where it doesn't belong," the Estonian said.

The Ukraine resident added that the local community center was leveled with five bombs. Shops are either closed or destroyed.

"We get a shop truck going from farm to farm. Luckily, there are a lot of farms, households in the region with plenty of animals, cereals, potatoes and pickles to go around. We have a lot of food," Puks said.

He believes the war will continue for a long time. "Neither the Ukrainians nor the Russians will give in. There is no such hope. It is bound to be a long engagement. The 200,000 Russian troops here will not just up and leave," Puks said.

"It's rather surprising reading [predictions] that they will soon run out of munitions. I see no shortage of bullets or missiles here. I heard today that troops from Belarus are in the country wearing Russian uniforms. And all the supplies are still coming from Belarus."

Puks said that should his home in Ukraine be destroyed, he will consider moving back to Estonia.

--

