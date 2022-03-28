Gallery: 'Save Ukraine' charity telemarathon shown in Freedom Square

The international charity telemarathon concert "Save Ukraine – #StopWar" was shown live in various cities across the world on Sunday, including in Tallinn, where some 1,500 people came to watch the concert together in Freedom Square.

Performers included Ukrainian and international artists such as Fatboy Slim, Sting, Bastille, Salvador Sobral, Brainstorm and Alyona Alyona. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Estonian President Alar Karis were among those who delivered remarks during the event.

Funds were raised prior to and during the telethon and will continue to be raised via donations to the official accounts of the National Bank of Ukraine and Ukraine's Ministry of Social Policy.

Donations will go to meet the food and housing needs of refugees and citizens of Ukraine who left their homes due to the ongoing hostilities, to provide them with food, clothing, footwear, medicine and medical equipment, as well as to provide basic necessities and one-time financial assistance.

Sunday's telemarathon concert can be watched in full on ETV online here (link in Estonian).

Click here for more info on the event and how to donate directly to the funds in Ukraine.

--

Editor: Aili Vahtla

