Gala concert to mark 180th anniversary of Liszt performing in Tartu

News
An original poster for Franz Liszt's March 30, 1842 concert at the Assembly Hall of the University of Tartu.
An original poster for Franz Liszt's March 30, 1842 concert at the Assembly Hall of the University of Tartu. Source: University of Tartu
News

On March 30, 1842, Hungarian composer and piano virtuoso Franz Liszt performed at the Assembly Hall of the University of Tartu. The 180th anniversary of this event will be commemorated with a piano gala concert at the same hall, with works by Liszt performed by several internationally acclaimed pianists.

An extraordinary find sparked the decision to celebrate Liszt's concert in Tartu — namely, an original poster advertising the concert, including the program performed by Liszt, was found in the cultural-historical collection of the Academic Library of Tallinn University (TLÜ), according to a University of Tartu (TÜ) press release.

One of the works included in Wednesday's program will be Liszt's arrangement of Franz Schubert's "Serenade," or "Ständchen," which was among the pieces performed by the Hungarian pianist on this day in Tartu 180 years ago.

The original concert poster from 1842 will also be on display at the TÜ Assembly Hall.

The gala will begin with a brief overview of Liszt and his concerts in Estonia provided by musicologist Kristel Pappel of the Estonian Academy of Music and Theater (EMTA) and art historian Harry Liivrand. Simultaneous interpretation into English will also be provided.

Performing in the gala will be internationally acclaimed pianists Ivari Ilja, Kristi Kapten, Sten Lassmann, Marko Martin, Mati Mikalai, Johan Randvere and Mantas Šernius.

Wednesday's gala concert at the TÜ Assembly Hall will begin at 6 p.m. The concert is free of charge, however donations to the Estonian Red Cross in support of Ukraine are encouraged.

The program for Franz Liszt's March 30, 1842 concert at the Assembly Hall of the University of Tartu. Source: University of Tartu

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:50

Russia expels ten Baltic countries' diplomats

14:23

Riho Terras: The Defense Forces needs to be given as much money as it takes

14:04

Gala concert to mark 180th anniversary of Liszt performing in Tartu

13:57

Expert: Ukraine should be given offensive weapons

13:25

Feature: A friend is better than a phrasebook

13:04

March 29 coronavirus update: 160 patients, 1,451 new cases, 4 deaths

12:51

Second state refugee reception center opened in Tartu on Monday

12:18

Organizer abandons May 9 'Immortal Regiment' event in Tallinn

12:18

UK daily: NATO flank urgently needs strengthening, says Estonian president

11:49

Rahva Raamat's Viru Center store named 2022 Bookstore of the Year in London

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

COVID-19 information

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

28.03

Kremlin may ban EU citizens from entering Russia

28.03

Feature: Talking to a Russian millennial in Tallinn on the war in Ukraine

10:32

Kirkorov Tallinn concert in limbo Updated

09:11

NATO Baltic jets responded to Russian military flights 10 times last week

28.03

Health minister to propose abolishing mask obligation

28.03

Riigikogu committee to turn to police over Repinski case Updated

28.03

Real estate expert: Rental prices surge due to Ukrainian refugee demand

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: