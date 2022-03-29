Gala concert to mark 180th anniversary of Liszt performing in Tartu

On March 30, 1842, Hungarian composer and piano virtuoso Franz Liszt performed at the Assembly Hall of the University of Tartu. The 180th anniversary of this event will be commemorated with a piano gala concert at the same hall, with works by Liszt performed by several internationally acclaimed pianists.

An extraordinary find sparked the decision to celebrate Liszt's concert in Tartu — namely, an original poster advertising the concert, including the program performed by Liszt, was found in the cultural-historical collection of the Academic Library of Tallinn University (TLÜ), according to a University of Tartu (TÜ) press release.

One of the works included in Wednesday's program will be Liszt's arrangement of Franz Schubert's "Serenade," or "Ständchen," which was among the pieces performed by the Hungarian pianist on this day in Tartu 180 years ago.

The original concert poster from 1842 will also be on display at the TÜ Assembly Hall.

The gala will begin with a brief overview of Liszt and his concerts in Estonia provided by musicologist Kristel Pappel of the Estonian Academy of Music and Theater (EMTA) and art historian Harry Liivrand. Simultaneous interpretation into English will also be provided.

Performing in the gala will be internationally acclaimed pianists Ivari Ilja, Kristi Kapten, Sten Lassmann, Marko Martin, Mati Mikalai, Johan Randvere and Mantas Šernius.

Wednesday's gala concert at the TÜ Assembly Hall will begin at 6 p.m. The concert is free of charge, however donations to the Estonian Red Cross in support of Ukraine are encouraged.

The program for Franz Liszt's March 30, 1842 concert at the Assembly Hall of the University of Tartu. Source: University of Tartu

