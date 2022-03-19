Gallery: ERSO Ukraine benefit concert

The Estonian National Symphony Orchestra (ERSO) gave a benefit concert in support of Ukraine Friday evening.

The concert took place at the Estonia Theater and proceeds were donated to Come Back Alive, which funds the purchase of protective equipment for freedom fighters in Ukraine, ERR's Menu portal reports.

Kyiv-born Ukrainian conductor Natalia Ponomarchuk, performing before an Estonian audience for the first time ever, conducted works by Mozart, Beethoven and Ukrainian composer Mykola Lysenko.

Ponomarchuk has been chief conductor of the Kyiv Chamber Orchestra since 2018.

Ukrainian pianist Alexei Botvinov also performed.

ERSO is scheduled to perform at the Odessa Festival in June this year, at Botvinov's invitation.

The concert, entitled "Ukraina meie südames" ("Ukraine in our heart") will also be broadcast on ETV2 on Saturday at 10.25 p.m., and on ETV and ETV+ on Sunday at 10.30 p.m.

It was carried by ERR's Klassikaraadio on the Friday evening.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!