National opera holding Ukraine benefit concert on Saturday

The Estonian National Opera (Rahvusooper) is giving a charity concert in support of the Ukrainian people this Saturday.

The concert, "Estonia Ukraina heaks," is to take place at the Estonia Theater in Tallinn, home of the national opera.

National opera director Ott Maaten said that: "From the very first days of the conflict, 'Estoonlased' were in agreement that a charity concert of this kind would offer the best moral support for Ukraine."

"Estoonlased" is the colloquial name for employees and supporters of the opera and the theater house.

Maaten added that the concert would also provide a joint, material contribution in helping Ukraine, its people and defense forces.

The concert's proceedings will go to support Ukraine via the Red Cross (Punane Rist).

Maaten also noted that in the current situation it is not viable to remain passive bystanders, but instead make best use of everyone's skills and abilities in supporting the Ukrainian state and people in their fight against the aggressor.

The concert is not the first time the National Opera has held an event in support of Ukraine, a country with which the organization has strong ties. In 2014, a concert raised money to donate a piano to a music school in the eastern Ukrainian city of Sloviansk, to replace a nearly 40-yeard-old piano, also from Estonia, which the school had been using.

The school's director, Olena Sizonova said last Autumn that the school had since blossomed within the city's cultural life, with over 200 young piano students attending.

The school is still continuing to function, despite the Russian invasion, the Estonian National Opera says.

The concert takes place on Saturday, March 5 at the Estonia Theater, starting at 12.00 p.m. It lasts one hour (no interval) and will see both Ukrainian and Estonian national anthems performed, as well as selections from well-known operas.

Conductors are Kaspar Mänd and Vello Pähn, featuring soloists Rauno Elp, Kristel Pärtna, Priit Volmer, Mirjam Mesak, Kai Rüütel, René Soom, Elena Bražnik, along with the National Opera's choir and its orchestra.

The concert is open to the public and tickets are priced from €15 to €150, here.

Cash donations are welcome also, and badges in the Ukrainian blue-yellow will be on sale, with the proceeds again donated to aiding Ukraine.

