Ukraine benefit concert raises nearly €700,000

A benefit concert for the people of Ukraine which took place in Tallinn on Wednesday has raised over €690,000.

The "Slava Ukraini" ("Glory to Ukraine") concert more than doubled its target in funds raised, organizers said.

Mart Normet, one of the concert's management team, said: "We are happy and sad at the same time. We, the people of Estonia, have been united by the suffering and tragedy of Ukraine. At the same time, helping others and saving each other can remain in our 'muscle memory'."

Johanna-Maria Lehtme, head of NGO Slava Ukraini, said that the money raised would cover over 20 equipped ambulances, for instance.

She said: "For the amount of support collected we can not only procure the necessary ambulances, but also pack very specific medical care kits inside; bandages and gloves, and things we have been asked for from day one."

The ambulances would travel directly to the conflict zones.

"What happened which the joint work of the Estonian people, musicians, various media houses and the concert management team exceeded our expectations many times over," Lehtme added.

The "Slava Ukraini" concert aired simultaneously on ERR's Raadio 2 and Raadio 4, and on Postimees' Raadio Kuku and the Postimees online site.

President Alar Karis was in attendance, and made a speech, which can be read here.

While over €690,000 has been raised so far, the lines are still open to donations, as followed (inside Estonia only):

9002406 - to donate €10

9002407 - to donate €25

9002408 - to donate €50

