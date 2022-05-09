Slava Ukraini NGO founder wins European of the Year award

News
Johanna-Maria Lehtme.
Johanna-Maria Lehtme. Source: Patrik Tamm / ERR
News

Founder of Ukrainian aid initiative NGO Slava Ukraini Johanna-Maria Lehtme was awarded the European of the Year on Monday.

The award recognizes a person or organization who has stood up for European values, increases the public's awareness of the EU and makes Estonia more visible in Europe.

The award was handed over by President Alar Karis at a ceremony in the Vabamu Museum.

Lehtme said it was difficult to find the right words and that the work to help Ukraine would continue. 

"Walking on the frontline has brought a clear understanding of where the border of freedom is — Russia is on one side and Europe is on the other," she said.

Vivian Loonela, head of the European Commission Representation in Estonia, said: "Johanna-Maria has shown us how everyone can make the world a better place. We are lucky to live in a free Europe."

The European of the Year title has been awarded since 2005 by the Estonian Representation of the European Commission and the European Movement.

NGO Slava Ukraini collects medical supplies and food which is needed by people in Ukraine. It is a citizens' initiative, which was launched with the support of Estonian Rotary clubs.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:43

Ministry bill aims to expand party funding watchdog's investigative powers

17:06

Experts: Putin's speech was full of cliches Updated

16:55

Tallinn's Rävala puiestee closed, transport diverted for Europe Day concert

16:28

Over 36,000 refugees seeking safety in Estonia Updated

16:20

Marti Kuusik acquittal enters into force

16:02

Slava Ukraini NGO founder wins European of the Year award

15:49

Moscow continues ignoring church leaders' pleas for peace

15:49

Police: May 9 celebrations have been largely peaceful in Estonia Updated

15:07

Maarja Vaino: Estonians invisible in Estonia

14:10

DDoS cyberattacks temporarily disrupt Estonian foreign ministry website

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

COVID-19 information

Most Read articles

15:49

Police: May 9 celebrations have been largely peaceful in Estonia Updated

07.05

Flight restrictions in eastern Estonia, Tallinn in place for May 9

07.05

Estonian foreign ministry rooftop concert to mark Europe Day, May 9

07.05

Experts: Kallas' high international media exposure benefits Estonia hugely

15:07

Maarja Vaino: Estonians invisible in Estonia

05.05

Ukrainian refugee's 'Slava Ukraini' design chosen for new Estonian €2 coin

13:57

Russian ambassador to Estonia summoned over foreign minister comments

07.05

Interview | Putin's war failing, but return to normalcy will take years

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: