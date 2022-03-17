David Vseviov: It is impossible to live in a world ruled by fear

Historian David Vseviov said in a speech at the "Slava Ukraini" charity concert that what we are seeing is not a Russian war against Ukraine but a world war pursued by a zombified individual and the system he has created.

It is not easy to be. Not easy to be when one thinks about the millions who are forced to leave their homes. They outnumber all the people in Estonia by now.

Walking the streets of Tallinn, I look at the people coming in the other direction and imagine them being forced to grab their passport, child and a few items and simply escape under a hail of bombs.

To imagine something like that in Europe today, while the sun is shining – it is something you cannot do, cannot fathom. At least not intellectually, through any rational sequence of thoughts. It is pure horror.

It is horrible to think how a dictator, based on his incomprehensible personal ambitions, has taken us all hostage. Dictating our attitude, behavior and the search for wrong answers to certain questions.

It is not Russia's war on Ukraine but a world war pursued by a zombified individual and the system he has created. It is not even war on Europe, it is a war against humanity, war against something that shapes us. That has created us as human beings.

And that is why it is a crime against humanity. Something that will determine our future in whether it will be stopped. And the future of mankind as a whole. Therefore, the steps we need to take must transcend fear. Because it is impossible to live in a world ruled by fear.

I would like to wish us all strength in taking even small steps to put an end to his inhumanity.

--

