Politician and artist Heinz Valk said in a speech delivered at the "Slava Ukraini" charity concert on Wednesday that people in the West need to accept that the cozy, breezy times are not coming back for a while.

Vladimir Putin is enraged following the collapse of his dream to immortalize himself in Russian history as a great military commander, next to Kutuzov, Zhukov and Stalin. Putin's war machine, until recently imagined as terrible and invincible, stumbled on Ukrainians' will to defend themselves and Western arms' precision fire, making Putin the global leader in scrap metal production examples of which can be seen lying around everywhere in Ukraine.

In retaliation, he has ordered beautiful Ukraine to be turned into a smoking heap of rubble, despite the fact that bombs are mostly hitting women, children, hospitals and the elderly. It demonstrates his inner wretchedness – a real man does not behave in such a manner.

However, what has his Genghis Khanian barbarity really achieved?

Instead of the fear he hoped to sow, Putin has turned Russia into the object of contempt and hatred for millions of people it no longer even tries to engage. So that even the living embodiment of Russia's glory, its national hockey team, no longer has anyone but a bunch of Syrian goat farmers to play, whereas I very much doubt the anticipated 77:0 outcome would have the potential to cheer up the Russian people.

Putin has also confined himself to isolation – not even former kolkhoz chairman Lukashenko is over the moon about being his friend anymore. It is to be hoped that Western leaders will stop their pointless and degrading pilgrimages to the far end of Putin's oversized table as the power-crazed tyrant, having turned his back on humanity, international agreements and norms, does not recognize diplomacy and only speaks the language of artillery.

What will happen next? Experts believe the war could be long and grueling. Therefore, it is the West's duty to keep supplying the brave Ukrainians with the best weapons, despite Putin's threats, because they are fighting not only for their homeland but also the future of Europe. Because what is unfolding in Ukraine is looking increasingly like a clash of civilizations that can still be prevented.

People in the West need to get used to the idea that the cozy, breezy times will not return for a while, and we will need to learn to live in a state of stress and alarm. I would very much like to hope that the West will stop its ceaseless worrying and demonstrate its true power and decisiveness. Despite his bragging, Putin also does not want to die in a nuclear inferno.

No one knows who will win this pointless war – maybe no one – while we can be sure of one thing – the Ukrainians have already taken the moral and mental victory. No war is endless, people want to return to normal life, including the adversary.

Allow me to end my brief thought with an encouraging realization by an Estonian poet: "But the nation will not die – the land cannot be killed!" ("Aga rahvas ei sure – maad keegi tappa ei saa!")

Slava Ukraini!

