Gallery: Independence Day presidential reception

President Alar Karis hosted the first reception since becoming head of state last autumn.

The event marked the 104th anniversary of the establishment of Estonian independence, and the reception was held at the Estonia Theater, home of the Estonian National Opera (Rahvusooper).

Due to Covid restrictions, the reception went ahead without guests, though as every year, the president gave the annual independence day speech, while the traditional concert also went ahead.

Ott Maaten, national opera director, welcomed the president and the first lady, while the live-link was provided by ETV, presented by Anu Valba and Mirko Ojakivi, which can be re-watched here.

