Public concerts supporting Ukraine taking place Saturday in Tartu, Pärnu

{{1646304540000 | amCalendar}}
Tartu is hosting a free public concert in support of Ukraine on Saturday.
Source: Tartu city government
This Saturday afternoon, March 5, two public concerts are taking place in Tartu and Pärnu, in support of the Ukrainian people.

In Tartu, the concert is scheduled to begin at 1:00 p.m. in the city's Town Hall Square, and will be open to the public; everyone is welcome to join in the singing, according to a Tartu city government press release.

The repertoire will include popular patriotic songs that have been sung at previous song festivals. The concert will begin with the Ukrainian hymn, and representatives of the local Ukrainian community will also be speaking.

According to choirmaster and conductor Lauri Breede, who is leading the organization of Saturday's event, this concert is first and foremost meant to serve as a show of moral support to the people of Ukraine.

Anyone interested in singing along can either access the sheet music online here or purchase a printed songbook at Kaanon's Copy Shop, located at Struve 3, by calling ahead at +372 742 7145.

Participants are urged to bring along Ukrainian flags and ribbons and wear blue and yellow clothing.

The concert is being supported by the City of Tartu and sound equipment company Ehast Koiduni. More information on Facebook here.

Meanwhile in Pärnu, a free concert is taking place at 2 p.m., on Freedom Square (Vabaduse plats).

The Estonian Red Cross (Punane Rist) will be collecting donations, with the funds raised to be used to send much-needed medical supplies to Ukraine.

Concert organizer Ants Välimäe said: "Something needs to be done, and done right now, to support the brave people of Ukraine. Their soldiers are at war, and our weapons are compassion and helpfulness. My belief is that each one of us is trying our best to help. We, the musicians and the cultural organizers, will do that as we can. Come and contribute - every one of us is important!"

Vitshisna, the Ukrainian society of Pärnu, will be performing songs in Ukrainian, while the Pärnu woodwind instrument association "Saxon" is to perform the national anthem of Ukraine.

Estonian performers will include Mick Pedaja, The Boondocks and Sibyl Vane, while speakers will include the city's mayor, Romek Kosenkranius, and Riigikogu MP Annely Akkermann, who is a member of the Estonian-Ukrainian parliamentary group.

The Estonian National Opera (Rahvusooper) is also holding a benefit concert on Saturday, in support of the Ukrainian people, which starts at 12.00 p.m. Tickets must be purchased in advance.

This article was updated to include information on the Pärnu concert.

Editor: Aili Vahtla, Andrew Whyte

