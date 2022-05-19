Watch: Svjata Vatra, Estonian military band in Ukrainian folk song video

News
The Estonian Defense Forces Orchestra and Svjata Vatra.
Open gallery
56 photos
News

Ukrainian-Estonian folk rock band Svjata Vatra recently teamed up with the Estonian Defense Forces Orchestra to release a music video in support of Ukraine for a new arrangement of the famous Ukrainian folk song "The Cossack Rode Beyond the Danube."

"The Cossack Rode Beyond the Danube" ("Jihav Kozak Za Dunaj" or "Їхав козак за Дунай" in Ukrainian) is an old Ukrainian folk song that Ukrainian-Estonian band Svjata Vatra first released as a single in 2018.

"The song is about an ancient story," Svjata Vatra describes below the music video on YouTube. "A Cossack is on his way to war. He leaves his long-loved wife at home in tears. The Cossack's mission in war is actually not about the battle itself; it's about making a better and brighter future for his family and the one he loves."

The band notes that it is this belief in love that brings the protagonist back home safely, adding that this same song has inspired several others, ranging from Beethoven's "Schöne Minka" to a song, "Kallimale," brought back by Estonians who lived in Siberia.

Capt. Simmu Vasar, director of the Estona Defense Forces (EDF) Orchestra operating under the Estonian War Museum, said that immediately after Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the orchestra began seeking ways they could support Ukraine — and what better way for musicians to do so than via music?

Vasar contacted Ruslan Trochynskyi, a member of Estonia's Ukrainian community, and his band Svjata Vatra and offered a collaboration. As it turned out, the band already had the perfect song ready to go.

Once decided, everything else fell smoothly into place, as everyone wanted to contribute, Vasar recalled.

Tõnis Kõrvits provided the orchestral arrangement, and the music video was produced in cooperation with the Strategic Communications Center of the EDF and the Estonian War Museum and under the direction of Anna Shushpanova, a war refugee from Ukraine.

According to the orchestra director, the ongoing war in Ukraine is not a marathon, but a sprint, and people need to continue to keep Ukraine in the spotlight in the longer term as well.

"We cannot grow accustomed to the war and consider it part of the daily news that on most days doesn't so much as raise an eyebrow anymore," Vasar stressed. "Each of us must in our own way keep the topic alive and help the people of Ukraine to a victorious end by any means possible."

Video also a 'thank you' to people of Estonia

Trochynskyi, the lead singer of Svjata Vatra, said that when the war in Ukraine began in 2014, songs directly inspired by it — but always including messages of caring, sticking together and peace — began to appear in the band's repertoire.

"The EDF Orchestra's proposal was a lovely and striking opportunity to demonstrate support to both the defenders of Ukraine and Ukrainians together," he said, adding that the two groups want to use the music video to thank all of the people of Estonia for the comprehensive aid they have provided Ukraine with.

"We've seen the warmth with which the people of Estonia have opened their homes and their hearts to the war refugees of Ukraine and how they have been engaged in coming up with ways everyone can contribute," Trochynskyi underscored. "Our deepest thanks to everyone!"

Watch the full music video, with English subtitles, below.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:38

Estonian government approves Finland, Sweden NATO accession draft protocols

17:36

Estonia, Greece celebrate century of diplomatic relations

17:00

Karl Lembit Laane: Higher education needs more money instead of fine-tuning

16:54

Government ties two more bills to confidence vote

16:40

Family benefits bill could be funded by raising taxes

16:06

Estonia's COVID strategy for fall aimed at keeping society open Updated

16:05

Reservists get in Javelin anti-tank missile live-firing practice

15:50

Second university degree and retraining to become more expensive

15:31

Tallinn allocates €400,000 for WTA tennis tournament

15:08

LSM: Riga renames 'Moscow' park

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

COVID-19 information

Most Read articles

17.05

Sweden's foreign minister signs official NATO membership application

18.05

Estonia approves law raising age of sexual consent to 16

18.05

Tallinn fires TLT CEO Boroditš following paper's travel spending expose Updated

17.05

Estonia against Europe's express housing renovations plan

17.05

Estonia summons Russian ambassador over 'rude' Kallas comments

09:14

Gallery: Estonian LGBT Association hosts Rainbow Heroes awards gala

18.05

Price of gasoline hits new record in Estonia

17.05

Estonian blood bank relaxes restrictions on men donating blood

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: