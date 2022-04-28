Charity flash auction to be held for Ukraine at Haapsalu film festival

News
HÕFF is part of Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival (PÖFF).
HÕFF is part of Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival (PÖFF). Source: HÕFF
News

This year, the annual Haapsalu Horror and Fantasy Film Festival (HÕFF) will be culminating with a charity flash auction, the proceeds of which will be donated to aid efforts in Ukraine.

Led by Mart Sander, the charity auction will be held as part of the film festival's closing ceremony on Sunday afternoon. To be auctioned off are items related to Estonian films donated by Indrek Hargla, Mart Sander, Toomas Aria, Allfilm,Tallifornia, Stellar Film and more.

Proceeds will be donated by HÕFF to the NGO Slava Ukraini, which assembles and sends shipments of humanitarian aid directly to Ukraine.

In a nod to Ukraine, HÕFF is offering refugees from Ukraine free admission to screenings. Also included in the program is Ukrainian filmmaker Olev Sentsov's new film "Rhino," whose theater run in Ukraine was disrupted by Russia's full-scale invasion.

The Haapsalu Horror and Fantasy Film Festival (HÕFF) begins on Friday, when it will be opened by special film-concert "Nosferatu 100: the Remix," in which the classic silent film "Nosferatu, Symphony of Horrors" will be brought to life by Criminal Elephant and Elina Reinold.

Click here for more information for Ukrainians attending HÕFF, and here for more general information and tickets.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

WE ARE HIRING

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:51

Scammers remain active, bring in more than €1.2 million in three months

16:39

Erik Gamzejev: Center Party unable to learn from its Ida-Viru County errors

16:24

Ukrainian refugees struggling to find housing, childcare in Estonia

15:49

Building of new rescue ship for Ukraine underway in Saaremaa

15:23

Gallery: Tallinn's cafes, restaurants waiting for tourists

14:53

Estonia's fishing ports open up to the public this Saturday

14:28

Gallery: Estonian schoolchildren meet guide dogs

14:19

Spring is the season for treasure hunting

13:57

Incoming heritage chief does not consider Linnahall worthy of renovation

13:18

Tallink Group revenue doubles to Q1 2022, losses also up

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

COVID-19 information

Most Read articles

25.04

Tax and customs authorities intercept 3.5 tons of cocaine at Muuga Harbor

27.04

Ban on public meetings inciting hatred expanded to include all of Estonia

26.04

Kaja Kallas: 'Our neighbor's problem today will be our problem tomorrow'

27.04

Estonian angel investor sending aid convoys to Ukraine: This is personal

27.04

Tallinn shelves Linnahall project Updated

27.04

Stroomi Beach swimming zone boundaries shifted over pollution worries

26.04

University of Tartu study explains success of Estonian entrepreneurs

27.04

Bank of Estonia: War bringing more problems with loan repayments

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: