Charity flash auction to be held for Ukraine at Haapsalu film festival

This year, the annual Haapsalu Horror and Fantasy Film Festival (HÕFF) will be culminating with a charity flash auction, the proceeds of which will be donated to aid efforts in Ukraine.

Led by Mart Sander, the charity auction will be held as part of the film festival's closing ceremony on Sunday afternoon. To be auctioned off are items related to Estonian films donated by Indrek Hargla, Mart Sander, Toomas Aria, Allfilm,Tallifornia, Stellar Film and more.

Proceeds will be donated by HÕFF to the NGO Slava Ukraini, which assembles and sends shipments of humanitarian aid directly to Ukraine.

In a nod to Ukraine, HÕFF is offering refugees from Ukraine free admission to screenings. Also included in the program is Ukrainian filmmaker Olev Sentsov's new film "Rhino," whose theater run in Ukraine was disrupted by Russia's full-scale invasion.

The Haapsalu Horror and Fantasy Film Festival (HÕFF) begins on Friday, when it will be opened by special film-concert "Nosferatu 100: the Remix," in which the classic silent film "Nosferatu, Symphony of Horrors" will be brought to life by Criminal Elephant and Elina Reinold.

Click here for more information for Ukrainians attending HÕFF, and here for more general information and tickets.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!