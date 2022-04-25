Omniva continues Ukraine support, postage stamp sees successful first month

The Estonian state-owned Omniva continues to support Ukraine, including by allowing private individuals to mail humanitarian aid packages to Ukraine for free. Its "Glory to Ukraine!" postage stamp, which was released on March 24, has also proven very popular.

With a nominal price of €1.90, which means it can be used to send mail worldwide, the stamp depicts a dove of peace against a background in the colors of the Ukrainian flag. It also includes the messages "Glory to Ukraine!" in Ukrainian and "Estonian supports Ukraine" in Estonian, Eesti Post, Estonia's universal postal service provider operating under the Omniva brand, said in a press release.

The "Glory to Ukraine!" stamp was first released on March 24, exactly one month after Russia's current war in Ukraine began. It was issued in an edition of 50,000, or twice the circulation of a traditional Estonian-themed postage stamp.

"Glory to Ukraine!" stamps can be purchased either online from Omniva's online store or in post offices across Estonia.

Under a dedicated humanitarian aid service, private individuals in Estonia can mail humanitarian aid, including medicines, consumer goods and other basic necessities, in packages of up to 30 kilograms directly to Ukraine free of charge.

In cooperation with the Estonian Red Cross, the NGO Mondo, the Estonian Food Bank, Tallinn city government and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the postal service provider has also dispatched 34 truckloads of aid to Ukraine since the beginning of March. Omniva is likewise continuing to support humanitarian efforts within Estonia by providing logistics service and storage for goods.

