Omniva releases postage stamp to support Ukraine

A postage stamp raising money to support Ukraine will be released by Omniva on Thursday, depicting the blue and yellow flag and a peace dove.

The stamp features the text "Слава Україні!" in Ukrainian, which means "Glory to Ukraine!", and "Eesti toetab Ukrainat" (Estonia supports Ukraine) in Estonian.

"Glory to Ukraine!" (Slava Ukraini) is the national greeting of Ukraine, known as a symbol of Ukrainian sovereignty and resistance. It has been used as the official greeting of the Ukrainian armed forces since 2018.

"The postage stamp carries a message of peace that is symbolized by a dove of peace Now, it can be spread by people around the world," the company said.

The stamp will go on sale one month after Russia launched an unprovoked attack on Ukraine.

A total of 50,000 stamps have been made and each has a nominal price is €1.90. A postcard with a similar design will be given for free with all purchases of the stamp. It can be purchased from Omniva's e-shop and in post offices all over Estonia.

