Estonia piano to be featured on stamp from 'Great Estonian Things' series

Estonia piano.
Estonia piano. Source: Tanel Meos
A postage stamp featuring the Estonia piano will be released on Thursday, August 25. This design was chosen by Estonians through a public vote as part of Omniva's stamp competition 'Great Estonian Things.'

Hundreds of Estonians submitted their visions of great Estonian things to be depicted on a stamp during Omniva's "Great Estonian Things" stamp competition last year.

The Estonia piano was one of the top ten submissions, earning it a spot on the series' second stamp. A stamp from the same series depicting a village swing was issued last year.

Mart Mägi, chair of the executive board of Omniva, and Indrek Laul, CEO of Estonia Piano Factory, will present the stamp on August 25 at 3 p.m. at the Cultural and Educational Center Viimsi Artium.

The stamp was designed by Indrek Ilves and printed by Vaba Maa, with a print run of 20,000 and a nominal value of 90 cents, making it suitable for sending mail in Estonia.

The stamp is available in Omniva's e-shop as well as post offices throughout Estonia.

The uniquely warm and rich sound and the quality of craftsmanship of Estonia pianos has captured hearts around the world. Source: Omniva

The first written record of piano construction in Estonia dates from the late eighteenth century. The craft flourished in the late nineteenth century, and by the turn of the twentieth century, Estonia had nearly twenty independent piano companies.

Ernst Hiis-Ihse was the most notable of these manufacturers, and his first piano prototype was made in 1893.

After WWII, piano production resumed in 1951, with Estonia producing concert and cabinet pianos.

Since 1999, the company has been known as Estonia Piano Factory.

--

Editor: Kristina Kersa

