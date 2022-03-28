Omniva to release 2022 Bird of the Year stamp on Thursday

This Thursday, Omniva, Estonia's universal postal service provider, in collaboration with the Estonian Ornithological Society (EOÜ) is releasing a commemorative 2022 Bird of the Year stamp featuring the Eurasian woodcock.

The stamp, with a nominal value of €0.90 suitable for domestic mail in Estonia, was designed by Vladimir Taiger and has a print run of 25,000 pieces, according to an Omniva press release.

The stamp, first-day cover and maximum card will be available for purchase online via Omniva and at post offices across Estonia.

The Eurasian woodcock ("metskurvits" in Estonian) is a relatively large wader that lives in Estonia's forests. It has largely black and brown plumage and relatively short legs for a wader. Daytime sightings of the bird are rare, with sightings of male woodcocks on territorial flights at dusk more likely during the spring mating season.

Eesti Post's 2022 Bird of the Year stamp and collectible postcard will be released on March 31. Source: Omniva

The EOÜ has been choosing a Bird of the Year since 1995. The Eurasian woodcock is Estonia's 28th Bird of the Year. The first Bird of the Year stamp was released in Estonia in 2001, featuring the Northern lapwing ("kiivitaja" in Estonian).

Founded in 1921, the Estonian Ornithological Society has contributed to researching, protecting and raising awareness about birds in Estonia. With more than 600 members, the EOÜ is one of the largest nature conservation organizations in Estonia and a partner of BirdLife International.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!