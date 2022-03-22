Year of Bear exhibition opens featuring works by Social Work Center clients

News
The Social Work Center's
The Social Work Center's "My Bear" exhibition at the Tallinn City Office bureau in Freedom Square. March 22, 2022. Source: Tallinn City Government
News

Tallinn's Social Work Center on Tuesday launched the exhibition "My Bear" at Tallinn City Office's service bureau, featuring bear-themed works of art created by the center's clients and staff. The exhibition is dedicated to Estonia's 2022 Animal of the Year, and timed to coincide with World Bear Day on Wednesday.

"It is very positive that in addition to providing social services, the staff of the Social Work Center also pays attention to the emotional well being of its clients," Deputy Mayor Betina Beškina (Center) said according to a city government press release. "People who do not have their own homes or loved ones need support and care just like everyone else, and enjoyable activities together help to provide this."

Beškina noted that the center has organized other exhibitions in the past, but this time, the bear theme, dedicated to the brown bear being chosen as Estonia's 2022 Animal of the Year, is "particularly warm and affectionate."

Tallinn Deputy Mayor Betina Beškina (Center) and the Social Work Center's Signe Freienthal (right) at the opening of the "My Bear" exhibition at the Tallinn City Office bureau in Freedom Square. March 22, 2022. Source: Albert Truuväärt/Pealinn

"We want our clients to have something pleasant in their lives, even in difficult times — to take their minds off their worries and sooth their souls," said Social Work Center director Kersti Põldemaa, adding that one way to do so was to offer opportunities for arts and crafts.

"In the past, our exhibitions have featured both individual and collective works, but this time we were dedicated to creating together," Põldemaa explained. "All techniques were allowed, and the results are three-dimensional and diverse."

In all, 60 pieces were created jointly by center clients and staff, some of which are now on display at the exhibition.

The Social Work Center's "My Bear" exhibition at the Tallinn City Office bureau in Freedom Square. March 22, 2022. Source: Tallinn City Government

Operated by Tallinn's Social Welfare and Health Care Department, the Tallinn Social Work Center provides services to underprivileged individuals and the unhoused.

"My Bear" will remain open at the Tallinn City Office service bureau opposite Freedom Square through the end of April.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:10

Road, scooter accidents rose in 2021 in Estonia

18:08

Survey: Trust in Estonian media growing

17:38

Estonia's coronavirus medicines delayed due to EU negotiations

17:10

Changes to Estonia's parental leave, benefits systems take effect April 1

16:42

Opposition parties aiming to hold-up Aliens Act amendments

16:29

Government to discuss dropping mask mandate next week

16:20

More than 10,000 refugees registered at Tallinn reception center

16:15

Average electricity price rises by €4 on Wednesday

16:08

Nearly 90 percent of adults have developed coronavirus antibodies

15:41

Ministry rejects call for firearms ownership ban on Russian citizens

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

COVID-19 information

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

08:26

Glia hits $1 billion valuation, total funding over $150 million

21.03

Expert: Russia unable to turn the tide of the war using conventional means

21.03

Estonia to temporarily house Ukrainian war refugees on cruise ship

08:55

Ukrainian refugees being offered significantly lower wages than others

21.03

Scientist: Mask rule may be scrapped when Estonia reaches 'yellow level'

10:03

Estonia considering building LNG terminal in Paldiski

09:34

EDF commander: Medium-range air defense would cost roughly €1 billion

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: