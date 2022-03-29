Tallinn to restrict traffic on Haabersti road for annual toad crossing

News
Frog crossing road sign set up on Astangu Street in Tallinn's Haabersti District.
Frog crossing road sign set up on Astangu Street in Tallinn's Haabersti District. Source: Tallinn Strategic Management Office
News

Effective from March 31 through April 9, the City of Tallinn is temporarily closing a portion of Astangu Street to motor vehicles every night from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. to facilitate the annual migration of toads south of Lake Harku.

All amphibian species are under protection in Estonia, and are classified in the national Red Data Book as one of the most endangered animal groups, according to a Tallinn city government press release. Not restricting traffic along Astangu Street could lead to the death of large numbers of migrating toads unless volunteers are on site to help the amphibians cross safely.

The nightly closure of Astangu Street between Kotermaa 1 and Astangu 19/3 to motor vehicle traffic will not apply to public transport passing through.

According to Haabersti City District Elder Oleg Siljanov (Center), this will mark the third spring that the Haabersti road is partially closed to traffic during migration season.

"[This closure] is necessary to ensure a safe migration route for amphibians from their wintering grounds to breeding ponds," Siljanov explained. "The goal is to prevent the mass mortality of toads, as this section of Astangu Street is one of the largest amphibian migration corridors in Estonia, with thousands of toads crossing it every spring in a short period of time."

Last year, more than 2,000 amphibians were helped across the road by volunteers. "In previous years, when there were no COVID-related restrictions on gatherings and there were toad crossing bees, those numbers have been even higher," the city district elder said.

Anyone interested in volunteering to help facilitate toad crossings along Astangu Street is encouraged to join the Astangu Toad Rescuers group (link in Estonian) on Facebook.

A toad seen in the Astangu neighborhood of Tallinn's Haabersti District. Source: Tallinn Strategic Management Office

The request to provide a safe crossing for amphibians along Astangu Street was submitted by the Estonian Fund for Nature to Tallinn's Urban Environment and Public Works Department and Transport Department and to the Haabersti District Administration.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:37

Denmark may be sending 800 additional troops to Baltic states

17:48

Tallinn's Vabaduse väljak Covid vaccination center to close

17:22

Gallery: Rescue board fire trucks get a makeover

16:44

President to new ambassador: Russia bears a heavy burden on its conscience

16:29

Tallinn to restrict traffic on Haabersti road for annual toad crossing

16:12

Center for Defense Investment offering more than 100 apartments to refugees

15:56

RIA deputy chief: Cyber threat in Estonia rising since Ukraine war began

15:49

Center looking into taking out a loan

15:21

Leasing more expensive for ridesharing providers

14:50

Russia expels ten Baltic countries' diplomats

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

COVID-19 information

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

28.03

Kremlin may ban EU citizens from entering Russia

09:11

NATO Baltic jets responded to Russian military flights 10 times last week

28.03

Feature: Talking to a Russian millennial in Tallinn on the war in Ukraine

10:32

Kirkorov Tallinn concert in limbo Updated

12:18

Organizer abandons May 9 'Immortal Regiment' event in Tallinn

09:35

Estonian near the front line: I do not see them running out of missiles

14:50

Russia expels ten Baltic countries' diplomats

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: