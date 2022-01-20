Local resident spots raccoon in Tartu County

News
The raccoon spotted at Kambja.
The raccoon spotted at Kambja. Source: Estonian Hunters’ Society
News

A local resident in Kambja, Tartu County, recently spotted a raccoon climbing a tree. Experts hope that the mischevious animal escaped from its owner, but it is likely just a matter of time when the raccoon will naturally nest in Estonia.

When a young child in Kambja took her family's dog out for a walk in Kambja recently, she was able to snap a picture of a raccoon climbing a tree. After receiving the picture, hunter Veljo Jalak was stunned. Now, hunters have gone to the woods to hunt the animal down, ETV's daily affairs show "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported on Wednesday.

How did the North American alien species end up in a forest in Kambja? This is where the opinions of local hunters differ from that of environment officials.

Environmental Board hunting department chief Aimar Rakko said it is likely a pet that has gotten away from its owner.

Veljo Jalak, however, does not believe this to be the case. "No. Not from this region, no one in this village or municipality. Because the information has already spread and we would have gotten a call," the hunter said.

Keeping raccoons as pets has been banned in the EU since 2016, but all previously owned pets can stay with their owners until the animals pass.

There are two recorded cases of raccoons in Estonia, both from 2019, when one raccoon was spotted on the streets of Kalamaja and another got into a chicken coop in Tartu County.

Environment Board officials do not believe the animal has begun to nest in Estonia, but they fear the day when it happens, because in addition to endangering local species and spreading disease, they can also cause major issues for humans.

"A raccoon, considering their skills in opening doors, opening boxes and getting into wherever they want, they can become a headache for all homeowners. You can see that from American movies, raccoons demolish garbage bins, no one wants to see such a situation in Estonia," Aimar Rakko said.

Raccoons already nest in Germany and Lithuania naturally, causing quite a bit of trouble. Since Estonia's climate is getting more and more suitable for the species, Rakko said raccoons will likely end up populating Estonian nature in the next decade.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

Related

COVID-19 vaccinations

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:41

SDE MP: Estonia's independent defensive capacity needs to be boosted

18:12

First performers of Viljandi Folk Music Festival program announced

17:16

Kaupo Meiel: Crisis solutions available at the local library

16:43

Alcohol sales fall in South Estonia

16:14

Expert: Biden words may have encouraged further Russian aggression

16:09

Urmas Reinsalu: Defense decisions require supplementary budget

15:40

Tänak and Järveoja in action in season-opening Monte Carlo rally

15:08

Local resident spots raccoon in Tartu County

15:03

Prime Minister: Biden, Macron statements on Ukraine 'worrying'

14:48

Kaja Kallas: Estonia must contribute more toward security

14:43

Tallinn switches off winter lights early due to rising energy costs

14:11

Planned reform to make care home places more affordable

13:44

List of permanently inhabited islands decreases by 1

13:16

Head of Enefit Power: Europe's CO2 trading system needs review

12:44

Patient Portal to get updated design and content next year

12:18

Swedbank revises 2022 economic growth forecast downwards

11:46

Irja Lutsar: People should be allowed to events if they test negative

11:19

Government reaches agreement on energy compensation measures

10:51

Industrial producer index rose by nearly 25 percent on year to December

10:48

Health Board: 322 hospitalized patients, 3,845 new cases, 4 deaths

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

19.01

EDF commander: There will likely be war in Ukraine soon

11:19

Government reaches agreement on energy compensation measures

19.01

Prime minister: Government to allocate €380 million to national defense

10:48

Health Board: 322 hospitalized patients, 3,845 new cases, 4 deaths

19.01

Weekly: 'Happiest man in Estonia' has no electricity bill to speak of

18.01

Yle: Russian civilian plane flies mystery route over Finland

08:21

Baltics given approval to send US-made weapons to Ukraine

15:03

Prime Minister: Biden, Macron statements on Ukraine 'worrying'

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: