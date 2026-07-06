Invasive flatworm found in Nordic countries may spread to Estonia

A new dangerous invasive species — the ocher flatworm — has been found in the Nordic countries. The species has not yet been detected in Estonia, but its arrival is likely, especially through potted plants, planting material, soil or compost.

The Ministry of Climate warned that since the ocher flatworm (Obama nungara) was already spotted in Sweden in 2024 and has now been reported in Finland, it is quite likely that it may reach Estonia as well.

The ocher flatworm is a land‑dwelling predatory flatworm native to South America. It is not directly dangerous to humans, but it can threaten soil life because it feeds on earthworms, snails, slugs, insect larvae and other soil invertebrates.

Earthworms and other soil organisms are important for soil fertility, structure, water balance and nutrient cycling. For that reason, the spread of the species could harm biodiversity and soil ecosystems and therefore also food security.

Recent findings in the Nordic countries show that this species is no longer only a problem in Southern and Western Europe. Because the ocher flatworm spreads mainly with human help, the most important step is to detect it before it reaches nature from gardens or plant shops.

Experience from Sweden shows that checking plants and planting material is crucial: flatworms can hide under pots, inside pots, in root balls, in plant boxes, on trays, under plastic and other moisture‑retaining materials.

Spreads mainly with human help

Merike Linnamägi, adviser at the Ministry of Climate's biodiversity protection department, said the ocher flatworm has been added to the European Union list of invasive alien species. This means that intentionally bringing in, keeping, breeding, transporting, selling, exchanging, propagating or releasing the species into nature is prohibited. In case of an accidental find, it is important to act quickly to prevent further spread.

"Early notification makes it possible to quickly assess whether it is this species and, if necessary, take measures before it spreads more widely. We ask the gardening sector and home gardeners not to wait with suspicious finds but to report them immediately," Linnamägi said.

The Ministry of Climate said those who import or sell potted plants and planting material from other European countries should be especially careful. Bare‑root plants carry a lower risk, but plants with soil or growing substrate must be checked — the outside of the pot, the bottom of the pot, trays, boxes and the root ball. Gloves should be used during inspection because the mucus of flatworms can irritate the skin.

An adult ocher flatworm is usually five to eight centimeters long and about five millimeters wide. The body is flat, shiny and tapered at both ends. The back is brownish to darker, often with blackish longitudinal stripes or a net‑like pattern, and the underside is grayish beige.

Not to be touched with bare hands

Egg capsules are about the size of a peppercorn, smooth, initially reddish and later dark brown to black. The species is more active at dusk and at night and can be found in moist hiding places such as under pots, stones, pieces of wood, leaves, plastic or other material on the ground.

A headlamp is useful when checking flowerpots and root balls because both the animals and their slime trails shine well and are easier to spot.

The Ministry of Climate is monitoring the spread of the species in neighboring countries together with the Environmental Board and other partners and will update guidance for plant sellers, landscapers and gardeners if needed.

Anyone who suspects a flatworm in their garden should take a photo of the find. The animal should not be touched with bare hands, but a suspicious specimen can be placed in a sealed container or plastic bag and killed by putting it in a freezer. The ministry advises against throwing suspicious material into compost or nature. To report a find, upload the observation with a photo to the nature observations database or the PlutoF Go app.

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