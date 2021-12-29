Eesti Post issues stamp commemorating Olympic gold medal-winning épée team

Eesti Post has issued a stamp commemorating the women's Olympic gold medal-winning épée team. This is the eighth stamp created for medal winners.

The stamp shows fencers Katrina Lehis, Erika Kirpu, Julia Beljajeva and Irina Embrich jumping in the air while holding the Estonian flag. The team won gold at the Tokyo summer Olympics this year defeating South Korea 36:32 in the final.

Artist Indrek Ilves designed the stamp and 10,000 have been issued. They have a face value of €5.90.

Mart Mägi, chairman of the Management Board of Eesti Post, said issuing a stamp for Olympic winners is a long-standing tradition.

"The gold united us and once again put Estonia on the world map in a positive sense," he said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!