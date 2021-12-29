Eesti Post issues stamp commemorating Olympic gold medal-winning épée team

News
Eesti Post's Olympic winners' commemorative stamp.
Eesti Post's Olympic winners' commemorative stamp. Source: Eesti Post
News

Eesti Post has issued a stamp commemorating the women's Olympic gold medal-winning épée team. This is the eighth stamp created for medal winners.

The stamp shows fencers Katrina Lehis, Erika Kirpu, Julia Beljajeva and Irina Embrich jumping in the air while holding the Estonian flag. The team won gold at the Tokyo summer Olympics this year defeating South Korea 36:32 in the final.

Artist Indrek Ilves designed the stamp and 10,000 have been issued. They have a face value of €5.90.

Mart Mägi, chairman of the Management Board of Eesti Post, said issuing a stamp for Olympic winners is a long-standing tradition. 

"The gold united us and once again put Estonia on the world map in a positive sense," he said. 

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

COVID-19 vaccinations

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:07

Health Board: 234 hospitalized patients, 880 new cases, 4 deaths

10:57

State postal service to be rationalized, more automated from new year

10:18

Court extends unvaccinated PPA staff legal protection into new year

09:53

Official: No concessions expected from Russia-NATO meeting

09:19

Spending increased by 24 percent during pre-Christmas period

08:56

Eesti Post issues stamp commemorating Olympic gold medal-winning épée team

08:16

Aimar Ventsel: On why I don't believe in the green turn

28.12

Administration not planning on increasing number of flights to Saaremaa

28.12

Gunnar Okk: Estonian universities, money and future

28.12

High Tartu County Covid rates not yet translated to rising hospitalizations

28.12

Electricity prices have caused interest in solar panels

28.12

State could demolish some 400 buildings by 2024 as part of land reform

28.12

Central bank: Credit institution deposit stock up 22 percent on year

28.12

Pilot scheme could extend Pärnu County bus lines across Latvian border

28.12

Omicron coronavirus strain spreading rapidly in Tartu

28.12

'Jõulutunnel' raises over €500,000 in Christmas Day donations Updated

28.12

Ban on walking on frozen lake ice lifted Tuesday

28.12

Lutsar: The mass effect of Omicron could put pressure on hospitals

28.12

Electricity price falls on Tuesday

28.12

MEP: West must convince Russia it is pointless to attack Ukraine

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

25.12

Estonia's Covid travel restrictions on arrivals from Monday, December 27

27.12

Virologist: Moderna vaccine most effective booster dose

28.12

Estonia's population and housing census starts today

28.12

Omicron coronavirus strain spreading rapidly in Tartu

27.12

Seven fireworks displays to be held across Tallinn on New Year's Eve

27.12

Mupo deputy chief quits after Christmas Eve DUI traffic accident

28.12

Health Board: 236 hospitalized patients, 981 new cases, 2 deaths

28.12

Imports from Russia at record level this year

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: