Estonia sends €200,000 worth of aid to bombing victims in Ukraine

€200,000 worth of aid is on its way to Ukraine to help bombings victims, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Thursday.

The shipment includes cooling gels, splints and bandages, 18 patient monitors, six ventilators, a portable ultrasound machine, mobile phlebotomy beds and equipment for providing first aid on the ground.

The shipment was assembled in cooperation with the Estonian Health Board, West Tallinn Central Hospital and Pärnu Blood Centre. The Environmental Board and Rescue Board also donated protective equipment and radiation detectors.

State company Omniva helped with storage, packaging and transport.

"Russia's war in Ukraine, which is in its second month now, has caused enormous human suffering and sadly the humanitarian crisis is deteriorating with each day. This is why it is crucial that the necessary aid reaches the people of Ukraine who have to make do without essentials amidst the horrors of war," Minister of Foreign Affairs Eva-Maria Liimets (Center) said.

So far, more than €15 million has been donated to buy humanitarian aid

