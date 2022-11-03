Tallinn donates four ambulances to Ukraine

A Tallinn Emergency Response ambulance.
A Tallinn Emergency Response ambulance. Source: Jenny Va / ERR
The Tallinn City Government has proposed the transfer of two city-owned ambulances to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in order that they be sent to Ukraine as part of its humanitarian aid effort Tallinn has also proposed sending an additional two ambulances to its Ukrainian partner city Lviv.

Tallinn Deputy Mayor Betina Beškina (Center) said, that the Estonian capital is supporting Ukrainians during this difficult time and will continue to do so by providing additional humanitarian aid.

Beškina said, that a proposal had been made to Tallinn City Council for two ambulances to be sent to Ukraine via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, with a further two being transferred directly to Tallinn's Ukrainian partner city Lviv.

"The ambulances were in active use by Tallinn Ambulance in the past, but are now no longer used on a daily basis," said Beškina. 

As Tallinn is twinned with the Ukrainian city of Lviv, the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs appealed both to the city government and the Union of Estonian Medical Emergency (Eesti Kiirabi Liit) to send ambulances to the city in western Ukraine.

The ambulances donated to the city of Lviv are owned by the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health and will be sent to Ukraine along with all the necessary equipment to provide emergency medical care.

Tallinn City Government has also decided to allocate €44,000 from its reserve fund to support municipalities in Ukraine's Zhytomyr Oblast.

The contributions, collected centrally through the Association of Estonian Cities and Municipalities, will be used to provide essential aid and assistance.

--

Editor: Michael Cole

Tallinn donates four ambulances to Ukraine

