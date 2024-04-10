Tallinn to donate ambulances, medical equipment to Ukraine

Ukrainian flag.
Ukrainian flag. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Tallinn City Government is planning to send five ambulances and medical equipment belonging to Tallinn Ambulance to Ukraine as humanitarian aid.

Four Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 319 and one Volkswagen Crafter ambulance will be donated to an NGO in Odessa, and military administrations in Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Zhytomyr region.

The ambulances were used by the Tallinn Ambulance until 2023. The donation will not affect Tallinn Ambulance Service's work as they were replaced by new vehicles last year, Tallinn City Government said.

In addition to the ambulances, Tallinn Ambulance Service will also send essential medical equipment to Ukraine, including electric aspirators, defibrillators, perfusors (devices for dosing and administering medication), and other tools, as well as scoop stretchers, carrying chairs, and vacuum mattresses.

The compilation and shipment of the aid package to Ukraine will be organized by the Tallinn Welfare and Healthcare Department, Tallinn Ambulance, and the Tallinn Strategic Management Office's  International Cooperation Department.
A draft resolution proposing to send humanitarian aid has been submitted to the city council.

"Ukraine is in desperate need of everything due to the war situation, and medical supplies are certainly one of the top priorities needed," said Tallinn Deputy Mayor Betina Beškina.

"Over the past two years, we have already donated six fully equipped ambulances to Ukraine, and now five more will be added. These are vehicles in good condition that are no longer needed by the Tallinn Ambulance but will help save many lives in Ukraine."

Editor: Helen Wright

