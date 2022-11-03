Tallinn City Government plans to boost food aid by €38,000

A supplementary budget being processed will, if it passes a council chambers vote, up food aid support in the capital by nearly €40,000, the city government says.

Deputy Mayor of Tallinn Betina Beškina (Center) noted that since the beginning of the coronavirus crisis and the arrival of people fleeing the war in Ukraine, the number of Food Bank (Toidupank) clients in Tallinn has more than doubled.

She said: "In the first six months of this year, 1.13 million kilograms of donated food have been distributed. This is 178 percent more than a year earlier. Currently, around 11,000 people a week receive food aid, which is distributed through district administrations, charities and social centers."

€38,000 earmarked for Toidupank in the supplementary budget is an additional contribution to ensure distribution security, which will allow for the purchase of basic food supplements in addition to the food donated", Beškina said.

Over the course of the year, electricity costs pertaining to Tallinn Food Bank's warehouses and food distribution points have increased significantly, as has the cost of fuel for the buses used for the logistical operations of the food distribution, the city government says.

Additional costs are incurred by needing to make up donations with purchased food, at a time when food prices are soaring.

The city government submitted its third draft of a supplementary budget aimed at boosting the city's total budget by €22 million.

If the supplementary budget is adopted, Tallinn's revised budget for 2022 will amount to €1.075 billion.

Also, within this year's main city budget, €97,520 has been allocated to support the Tallinn Food Bank, brining, together with the supplementary budget, the total amount of Tallinn's contribution to the Food Bank this year to €135,520.

The Center/SDE city government coalition has a majority at the city council chambers.

In 2018, the City of Tallinn signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Food Bank to support the Food Bank with food storage and sorting facilities.

Similar measures are also being put in place at state level.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!