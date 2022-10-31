Apartment block to be built on site of Tallinn bus station parking lot

Long-distance buses will no longer be able to park at the Tallinn central bus station, since the owner of the plot of land plans to build an apartment block on the site, daily Postimees reports.

Bus station director Airika Aruksaare told the daily (link in Estonian) that there are no other parking options at the site and it will be down to bus operators how to handle the logistics.

At the same time, a recent study by private sector firm Startum reported that heavier movement of large express buses at the several major intersections close to the bus station, as well as on the nearby minor streets, where buses may also end up parking, may result in serious traffic jams.

While the bus station and developers Liven, who own the plot in question, at Juhkentali 48, obtained a three-month extension to the start of building work while a new solution was sought in conjunction with Tallinn City Government, this time has now expired.

Deputy Mayor of Tallinn Tanel Kiik (Center) told Postimees that the city-run Tallinn transport board and the city planning board have discussed the matter with the site owner, adding that "the city cannot conclude compromises on behalf of two [private sector] companies".

Until now the parking lot had been used by buses not directly engaged in picking up or dropping off passengers; the lot is across the street from the ranks where passenger boarding and alighting takes place, and this will remain intact.

