Daily: Increased supply of apartments spells renters' market

News
Apartments in Estonia.
Apartments in Estonia. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Supply of rental properties in Tallinn and elsewhere in Estonia has increased steeply in recent months, meaning it is more of a renters' market now than before, daily Postimees reports.

Peep Sooman of Pindi Kinnisvara , told the daily: "Whereas there were 1,008 rental apartments on offer in Tallinn this January, the number had fallen to 679 as of April 18, but as of October 24, there were as many as 1,498 vacant apartments," adding that the same phenomenon had been apparent in Tartu.

Martin Rekor, partner at Lumi Capital said meanwhile that: "Prices are clearly dropping, which is good news for tenants," putting paid to fears of general inflation rates of 25 percent posted this year translating into a concomitant rise in rental prices, which would be complicated further by fears over winter heating and energy costs.

At the same time, Peep Sooman of Pindi Kinnisvara pointed to a distinction between existing leases, which may retain their original rental price for the time being, until such a time as tenants may not be able to afford rents, and newly-concluded agreements whereby tenants have had more wiggle-room in rent levls, while leases granted to people fleeing the Russian invasion of Ukraine, peaking in spring, affected the market in summer, meaning the traditional August-September rush for apartments was dissipated over a longer time-period, Sooman said, then followed by a surge in supply in autumn.

Another cause of the uptick in rental supply was a decline in the practice of keeping a pied-à-terre in Tallinn as well as a main residence outside the city, which soaring energy costs have rendered economically unviable, meaning the owners have resorted to letting out their Tallinn flat, as well as a decline in the purchase of properties, meaning sellers unable to find a buyer have had to do the same, though how long this situation might remain was, Sooman said, a matter for conjecture and not at all clear.

The original Postimees piece is here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: Postimees

Related

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

16:46

Furniture producer Standard closing Tallinn plant, laying off employees

16:39

Health Minister: 'People need to help themselves too'

16:34

Water parks increasing their admission fees, family tickets less affected

16:30

Lasnamäe FC Ajax crowned 2022 Women's Esiliiga champions

16:14

Basic exemption for people of retirement age to rise to €704 on January 1

16:00

River Selja becomes more fish-friendly thanks to EU-funded project

15:30

Daily: Danish military truck involved in serious road traffic accident

14:53

Dentist: Estonian dentists too quick to pull teeth

14:53

Deal signed to build on Tallinn Fish Market site

14:34

Ragnar Kond on his hats and scarves: A piece of home that is always with me

Watch again

Most Read articles

31.10

Colonel: Russians know they cannot afford to surrender Kherson

26.10

Estonians heavily involved in US horror movie being filmed in Harju County

08:25

Expert: Kherson may soon be scene of major Russian propaganda offensive

31.10

Value of land in Estonia up 8.3 times on average in 21 years

31.10

Apartment block to be built on site of Tallinn bus station parking lot

12:29

Defense league knitwear for Ukraine drive proves hugely popular

31.10

Driver fined €600 for chasing brown bear

31.10

ICDS: Missile strikes only way for Russia to block grain ships

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: