Estonia sends 12 buses to Ukraine's Zhytomyr region

News
Ukrainian Ambassador to Estonia Mariana Betsa and the Iveco buses to be donated to Ukraine.
Ukrainian Ambassador to Estonia Mariana Betsa and the Iveco buses to be donated to Ukraine. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs
News

Estonia is sending 12 more buses to Ukraine, having done so already in June. The buses had previously been in service on domestic routes in Estonia, and are being sent to the Zhytomyr Oblast, one of the worst-hit areas of Ukraine in the current conflict.

Foreign Minster Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) said that he was: "Delighted that in cooperation with several agencies and companies, we can offer practical assistance with the buses that departed today, as it is urgently needed."

The vehicles are being sent in response to a request from Zhytomyr Oblast, west of Kyiv, and follow Estonia's response earlier this summer to Ukraine's appeal to select focus regions in reconstruction assistance.

Ukrainian Ambassador to Estonia Mariana Betsa said: "We are grateful to the government, companies and people of Estonia for the invaluable assistance to Ukraine."

"Estonia was among the first countries to respond to the call for assistance in rebuilding Ukraine and is concentrating on Zhytomyr," Ambassador Betsa went on, via a foreign ministry press release.

The buses are Iveco Irisbus Crossway models, that had previously operated on routes in Estonia and are known colloquially as "cloud buses".

Three of the 12 buses set off for Zhytomyr today, Saturday, while the remainder will depart Estonia next week.

The project was co-organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Estonian Transport Administration and the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications and is aimed at helping Zhytomyr restore its infrastructure and daily lives, despite Russia's continued aggression.

"I hope these buses help the people of the Zhytomyr Oblast reach their destinations safely," he said. Reinsalu went on.

Minister of Economic Affairs and Infrastructure Riina Sikkut noted that five buses had already been sent from Estonian to the Bucha region near Kyiv in June, and thanked all companies and personnel involved in getting the project going.

Ele Reiljan, acting director general of the Transport Administration said the authority, which could have more easily simply sold off the vehicles, was: "Happy that the buses that had been running in Estonia can get a new lease of life thanks to skilled workers, and can continue their service for the good of the people of Ukraine in a region that needs it most urgently."

Bruno Kubja, Managing Director of Iveco IV Pluss, added:"When the Ministry of Foreign Affairs suggested we could help out with preparing the buses for going to Ukraine, we immediately agreed. Thanks to the low repair charge and spare parts we offered, more buses were repaired than had initially been planned."

Lux Charter drivers will ferry the buses to Zhytomyr Oblast; Jaanus Kukk, Lux Charter board chair, noted that the company had already helped transport refugees fleeing Ukraine, bringing around 3,000 people safely to Estonia, in cooperation with the Estonian Refugee Council, during that time.

Estonia has so far provided €21 million in humanitarian aid to Ukraine, €2.2 million from the public sector and the remainder from the private and third sectors.

The aid has included food, temporary shelters, medicines, ambulances, rescue equipment and IT devices, among other much needed items, the foreign ministry says.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Related

EUROPEAN DAY OF LANGUAGES QUIZ

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

16:25

Pirita hotel due for refurbishment to close doors earlier than planned

15:21

Ukrainian refugees in Estonia not eligible for funeral, survivors' benefits

15:20

PPA: Dual Russian-Israeli citizens cannot enter Estonia on tourist visa

14:38

Estonia sends 12 buses to Ukraine's Zhytomyr region

13:59

Gallery: Tallinn WTA250 draw made, Kontaveit first faces Wang Xiyu

13:17

Close to 12,000 school pupils take part in EOK charity relay race

12:41

Estonia submits ICJ declaration over Russian genocide in Ukraine

12:25

Court overturns termination of 14 ambulance workers who refused vaccination

12:06

Expert: Electricity outages not inevitable in Estonia if Russia disconnects

11:30

Professor: Estonians might not even notice disconnecting from Russian grid

Watch again

Most Read articles

23.09

Estonia grid connected to Europe 'in 12 hours' in event of Russia blackout

22.09

Kaja Kallas: Estonia is and will remain protected

23.09

Expert: Finland, Sweden NATO accession not likely till next summer

23.09

Kallas: Russia cancels planned Kaliningrad power isolation test

22.09

Empty Russian-owned apartments cause headache for housing associations

23.09

Finland tightens entry requirements for Russian citizens

23.09

Researcher: Russians obey Putin's mobilization order but motivation is low

10:21

Belarus tells Estonia to reduce embassy staff over UN meeting Updated

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: