Estonia sends more generators, power banks and buses to Ukraine

Estonia sent 11 buses and humanitarian aid to Ukraine on Friday, including generators, power banks and uninterrupted power supplies (UPS) to help Ukrainians cope with harsh winter conditions.

The vehicles are carrying 11 generators, four of which were donated by the Ministry of Culture, as well as 250 portable power banks and 39 uninterrupted power supplies (UPS) donated by Mootor Grupp companies.

The buses will stay in Ukraine and help restore transport services in Zhytomyr, Kharkiv, Bucha and Poltava. They were donated by the foreign affairs and economic affairs ministries and the Transport Administration.

In recent weeks, Russia has attacked Ukraine's energy infrastructure leading to blackouts across the country and leaving millions of people without power.

"This is why in addition to military and political assistance, providing urgent humanitarian aid to Ukraine is our priority and today's shipment will not be the last," Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) said in a statement.

Aid will be sent regularly through the winter months, he added.

Today another 1⃣1⃣ buses carrying generators & energy equipment began their journey to Zhytomyr, Kharkiv, Bucha & Poltava in #Ukraine.



We must do all we can to help cope with the hard winter amidst Russia's deliberate attacks on civilian objects & energy infrastructure. pic.twitter.com/qnDydWL00o — Urmas Reinsalu (@UrmasReinsalu) December 9, 2022

Generators donated by the culture ministry are destined for Zhytomyr's cultural institutions and will help the country protect its cultural heritage, Minister of Culture Piret Hartman (SDE) said.

"Ukraine's rich culture is both the reason Ukrainians fight as well as a powerful engine that gives them strength," she said in a statement.

Estonia has sent 44 buses full of aid to Ukraine over the last six months.

The country has launched the "White Christmas in Ukraine" initiative to provide liveable conditions and light to as many people in Ukraine as possible. Equipment, spare parts, fuel, electrical components, generators and other necessary items for restoring the energy supply will be sent to Ukraine.

Additionally, the government has pledged to rebuild the war-torn Zhytomyr region and work has already started on a new kindergarten.

