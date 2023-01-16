Gallery: Estonian ministry official visits Ukraine, affirms ongoing support

Ministry of Foreign Affairs Secretary General Jonatan Vseviov visited Ukraine last week, where he met with Ukrainian officials and reaffirmed that Estonia would continue efforts to ensure Ukraine military, economic and political support as well as contributing to reconstruction already underway there.

During his visit, Vseviov met with Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council Oleksiy Danilov and other officials, according to a ministry press release.

He also met with representatives of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine and the National Guard of Ukraine and joined them on a visit to Hostomel Airport, where the world's largest airplane, an Antonov An-225 named "Mryia," was destroyed in an attack by Russian forces last February.

"Ukraine's victory is all of Europe's security guarantee: it determines not just the fate of Ukraine, but the future of Europe's security architecture," Vseviov said. "Peace will be ensured once Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity are restored, and aggression as a political tool has been completely discredited."

At his meetings, the Foreign Ministry official reaffirmed that Estonia would continue its efforts to ensure military, economic and political support for Ukraine.

"We will also concentrate on Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic integration and ensuring Russia's legal accountability," he said. "We will not tire until the war has been won and those responsible for crimes have been brought to justice."

'Rebuild now to give people hope'

At a meeting with representatives of Ukraine's Ministry of Infrastructure, Vseviov was joined by Tiit Riisalu, executive director of the Estonian Center for International Development (ESTDEV) to discuss reconstruction efforts in Ukraine.

"We have to begin rebuilding now in order to give hope to people who have been fighting for nearly a year now and ensure that once the war has been won, the country is ready for large-scale reconstruction efforts," the secretary general said.

"Estonia is the first country to launch reconstruction efforts in Ukraine, building a kindergarten in Zhytomyr Oblast," he highlighted. "Our aim is to be an example to other countries with our successful projects."

