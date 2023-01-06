Iceland joins Estonia's Ukrainian kindergarten rebuilding project

Iceland has joined Estonia's kindergarten rebuilding project in Zhytomyr Oblast which began earlier this year.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) spoke with Icelandic foreign minister Thórdís Gylfadóttir on Friday to discuss further cooperation to help Ukraine.

Reinsalu recognized Iceland for joining the kindergarten project in the region Estonia has pledged to help rebuild.

He laid the cornerstone of the new building in Ovruch last autumn.

Urmas Reinsalu laying the kindergarten cornerstone in Zhytomyr Oblast, Ukraine. Source: Ministery of Foreign Affairs.

"[O]ur focus will remain on restoring destroyed civilian sites and critical infrastructure. We hope that our initiative and first projects can serve as an example to other countries because rebuilding Ukraine will require a lot of time and resources, and international cooperation," he said.

The ministers also discussed further cooperation to support Ukraine and isolate Russia.

Reinsalu outlined how Estonia is finding ways to use Russia's frozen assets to rebuild Ukraine "as soon as possible".

I had a pleasant call today with @thordiskolbrun



We talked about all-embracing support for #Ukraine including #Zhytomyr reconstruction project and the continuing need for isolating Russia from the international arena.



We wish #Iceland a successful presidency in the @coe. pic.twitter.com/JXHTz33Xld — Urmas Reinsalu (@UrmasReinsalu) January 6, 2023

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!