Tallinn hands over buses, generators to Ukraine's Zhytomyr region

Mihhail Kõlvart and Tanel Kiik.
Mihhail Kõlvart and Tanel Kiik. Source: Tallinn City Government
Buses, generators, power banks and humanitarian aid were donated to Ukraine's Zhytomyr region on Tuesday by the Mayor of Tallinn Mihhail Kõlvart (Center).

Kõlvart and Deputy Mayor Tanel Kiik (Center) handed over 14 diesel buses to the Mayor of Zhytomyr Serhiy Sukhomlin.

It is hoped the donations will help the people of Zhytomyr region get through the winter, the mayor of Tallinn said.

"But more important than the practical help is the moral support in a difficult time, which was the main reason for this visit," Kõlvart said, adding Tallinn can also learn about crisis preparation from the local government.

Mihhail Kõlvart and Mayor of Zhytomyr Serhiy Sukhomlin. Source: Tallinn City Government

Kiik said it is a "moral duty to support" Ukraine and its people. He said discussions were also had about how to improve the livelihoods of Ukrainians and rebuild the country.

The pair visited Zhytomyr Lyceum No 25 which was bombed last spring. Kõlvart awarded iPads to the six best students from Zhõtomyr and to the winners of the olympiads.

They also visited Zhotomyr's Invincibility Point, where residents can gather to receive heating, light, cooking facilities, phone charging and overnight accommodation. Tallinn donated blankets and battery banks to the center.

Editor: Helen Wright

