Locals in Vändra collect truckloads of aid to send to Ukraine

The festive season is not just the time for people to think about their nearest and dearest, but also to help those less fortunate than themselves. This Christmas, residents of Vändra in Põhja-Pärnumaa Municipality have sent several truckloads of aid, including generators, to help people in Ukraine.

The car park in front of the Põhja-Pärnumaa Municipality government building was a hive of activity on Thursday morning, as locals gathered to help load all the items they had collected into trucks, which will be heading to Ukraine.

As new reports appear almost every day of yet more aid consignments being sent to Ukraine, Estonians' desire to continue helping shows no signs of waning. The main organizer of this latest effort was entrepreneur Oleg Gross, reports ETV show "Aktuaalne kaamera."

Margus Muld, management board member of one of Estonia's largest food producers Agrone, said that the aim was to continue helping Ukrainians. "We all know that the situation in Ukraine is extremely difficult at the moment. There is no electricity and there is no heat," Muld said.

"Under the name of Agrone, through our contacts, and after making some phone calls, we have collected 33 generators. We are sending one of our own machines there too, which will go straight to the front. In cooperation with the municipalities, we have also collected warm clothes, power banks and everything else that is needed at the moment. The buses, which are here are also going to Ukraine and will not be coming back," he said.

Agrone previously sent three cars to Ukraine in the spring, and according to Muld, this delivery will certainly not be the last.

"We are definitely going to continue with this and are calling on other people who are keen and eager to help the Ukrainians (to help out)", said Muld. "We know that the Ukrainians are very much fighting for themselves, but they are also fighting for all of us. In this respect, it is absolutely right for us to support them," he added.

Põhja-Pärnumaa Municipality has also helped by collecting warm clothing for the winter.

Eva Soosaar, a public relations specialist from Põhja-Pärnumaa Municipality, said the municipality had been approached by Agrone and was delighted to get involved.

"We called on all the residents of the municipality to collect warm clothes, and everything else that people need for the winter. People donated winter coats, gloves, hats, scarves, warm clothes, and basically everything warm. So, a huge thank you to all the people of the municipality," Soosaar said.

A representative from Ukraine was also present to ensure all the items donated, along with their intended destinations in Ukraine, were properly recorded and processed.

