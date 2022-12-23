Locals in Vändra collect truckloads of aid to send to Ukraine

News
Generators and buses were sent from Vändra to Ukraine.
Generators and buses were sent from Vändra to Ukraine. Source: ERR
News

The festive season is not just the time for people to think about their nearest and dearest, but also to help those less fortunate than themselves. This Christmas, residents of Vändra in Põhja-Pärnumaa Municipality have sent several truckloads of aid, including generators, to help people in Ukraine.

The car park in front of the Põhja-Pärnumaa Municipality government building was a hive of activity on Thursday morning, as locals gathered to help load all the items they had collected into trucks, which will be heading to Ukraine.

As new reports appear almost every day of yet more aid consignments being sent to Ukraine, Estonians' desire to continue helping shows no signs of waning. The main organizer of this latest effort was entrepreneur Oleg Gross, reports ETV show "Aktuaalne kaamera."

Margus Muld, management board member of one of Estonia's largest food producers Agrone, said that the aim was to continue helping Ukrainians. "We all know that the situation in Ukraine is extremely difficult at the moment. There is no electricity and there is no heat," Muld said.

"Under the name of Agrone, through our contacts, and after making some phone calls, we have collected 33 generators. We are sending one of our own machines there too, which will go straight to the front. In cooperation with the municipalities, we have also collected warm clothes, power banks and everything else that is needed at the moment. The buses, which are here are also going to Ukraine and will not be coming back," he said.

Agrone previously sent three cars to Ukraine in the spring, and according to Muld, this delivery will certainly not be the last.

"We are definitely going to continue with this and are calling on other people who are keen and eager to help the Ukrainians (to help out)", said Muld. "We know that the Ukrainians are very much fighting for themselves, but they are also fighting for all of us. In this respect, it is absolutely right for us to support them," he added.

Põhja-Pärnumaa Municipality has also helped by collecting warm clothing for the winter.

Eva Soosaar, a public relations specialist from Põhja-Pärnumaa Municipality, said the municipality had been approached by Agrone and was delighted to get involved.

"We called on all the residents of the municipality to collect warm clothes, and everything else that people need for the winter. People donated winter coats, gloves, hats, scarves, warm clothes, and basically everything warm. So, a huge thank you to all the people of the municipality," Soosaar said.

A representative from Ukraine was also present to ensure all the items donated, along with their intended destinations in Ukraine, were properly recorded and processed.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

jõulutunnel 2023

EESTI LAUL 2023

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

19:38

New snow leopard arrives at Tallinn Zoo

19:22

State fleet names new manager

18:18

Tallinn public transport running on Sunday timetable over holidays

17:51

Estonia sends more military equipment to Ukraine

17:13

Finance minister: Elektrilevi separation decision may come before elections

16:30

Expert: Zelenskyy wanted to show that Putin has no place in world politics

15:58

Locals in Vändra collect truckloads of aid to send to Ukraine

15:08

Meteorologist: No new snowfall for Christmas but nice, crisp conditions

14:40

Peculiar credit card fraud: Customs confiscates package never ordered

14:26

Reform Party approves social program for March elections

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

19.12

Estonia sends mobile sauna, laundry to Ukraine

22.12

Settle in Estonia: Language study essential to make most of opportunities

22.12

President refuses to promulgate law to hike family benefits

22.12

Experts skeptical over Russian northwest military district expansion pledge

22.12

Estonia's largest energy consumer halts production over prices

22.12

Eesti Energia: Prime minister's charge of delay tactics 'incomprehensible'

10:57

Apartment sales statistics could be painting falsely optimistic picture

12:58

Tallinn Old Town last had this few residents after the Great Northern War

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: