Half of households in Estonia have donated money to Ukraine

More than half of households in Estonia have donated money to Ukrainian causes since the wart started on February 24, a new survey from polling company Norstat shows.

A recent study shows 51 percent of families have given money to charities or causes supporting Ukraine. Additionally, a third have helped provide refugees with essential items.

74 percent of high earners, defined as those earning over €2,000, have made donations.

The most active regions have been Southern and Western Estonia where 58 percent of households supported causes.

Looking at Russian households, 18 percent have made financial donations to Ukraine and 22 percent have given essential supplies to refugees.

The results also show 31 percent of Russian households and 21 percent of Estonian households have had direct contact with war refugees.

Evelin Pae, head of Norstat Estonia, said "many have contributed to the best of their ability".

"The survey showed that every second person earning up to €550 per month, ie the lowest income, lives in a household where it has been considered possible to provide some amount to help Ukrainians," she said.

The survey was carried out between April 6 and March 30 and asked 1,000 people if they, or any family members, have made financial contributions or collected and donated items needed to support Ukrainian war refugees.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!