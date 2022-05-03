Survey: Estonians' sense of security fell last month

Stenbock House lit blue and yellow to show solidarity with Ukraine on February 16, 2022.
Stenbock House lit blue and yellow to show solidarity with Ukraine on February 16, 2022. Source: Stenbock House.
Over the last month, Estonian residents' perceived security has fallen, data from a new survey shows. Economic insecurity is also rising.

At the end of March, 56 percent of the population said they felt secure but that number dropped to 50 percent in mid-April.

Responding to a question about personal security and living in Estonia, support fell from 70 percent to 67 percent.

Breaking the results down by nationality, Estonians' sense of security fell both in terms of state (57 percent to 48 percent) and personal (74 percent to 70 percent).

People of other nationalities', usually meaning Russian speakers, perception of security has barely changed since the end of March. Asked about the security of the country, 54 percent of respondents said they felt secure compared to 56 percent.

To a question about personal security, 62 percent of people said they felt safe compared to 61 percent.

The survey also looked at economic difficulties. 20 percent of respondents of all nationalities said they had experienced economic difficulties (an increase of 1 percent) in mid-April.

44 percent of respondents said they had felt economic insecurity, an increase of 4 percent. Last month, Estonia's annual inflation fit 19 percent, the highest in the Eurozone.

Non-Estonians, those with lower levels of education and residents of North-Eastern Estonia were more likely to feel economic insecurity. The main age group affected is those aged 65-74.

The survey was commissioned by the Government office between April 8-11 and conducted by pollsters Turu-uuringute AS online and by phone. In total, 1,256 people took part across Estonia.  

Polling related to Estonian residents' attitudes to the war in Ukraine, refugees and media has been carried out every two weeks since Russia attacked Ukraine on February 24.

 

Editor: Helen Wright

