Survey: Most people support Aliens Act amendments for refugees only

News
Tallink's passenger ferry M/S Isabelle will act as temporary accommodation for refugees fleeing war in Ukraine.
Tallink's passenger ferry M/S Isabelle will act as temporary accommodation for refugees fleeing war in Ukraine. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

A Norstat survey reveals that 43 percent of residents believe that amendments to the Aliens Act should only make it easier to hire people fleeing the war in Ukraine.

The survey, commissioned by NGO Institute of Societal Studies, also found that 25 percent of people feel the law shouldn't be changed at all, while 20 percent found that hiring Ukrainian refugees and people from third countries should be simplified. 12 percent of respondents were undecided.

Looking at responses by party preference, most Reform Party, Eesti 200, Isamaa and Social Democratic Party (SDE) supporters feel that only the hiring of Ukrainian war refugees should be rendered simpler for employers. Center Party and Conservative People's Party (EKRE) voters tend to feel that the Aliens Act does not need amending in the first place.

The Norstat poll was carried out online between April 5-9 in the 18+ voter group. Respondents numbered 942.

Amendments meant to guarantee people from third countries more flexible conditions for labor and education migration and make it easier for Ukrainian refugees to enter the Estonian labor market will head into their third reading in the Riigikogu on Monday.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

WE ARE HIRING

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:46

Estonian violinist Hans Christian Aavik triumphs at Nielsen Competition

11:10

Eesti Gaas: LNG terminal to ensure choice and supply security

10:49

Expert: Russian military plans not revolving round May 9

10:42

Nearly 1,250 Ukraine refugees arrived in Estonia over the weekend Updated

10:13

Nine applications to ERR board chair position received

09:59

Interest in the Defense League spikes in wake of Ukraine war

09:24

Yandex ban begins in Estonia on Monday

08:29

Electricity price rises to €138.35 per MWh on Monday

08:16

Survey: Most people support Aliens Act amendments for refugees only

10.04

Gallery: Martin Helme re-elected EKRE chairman

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

COVID-19 information

Most Read articles

08.04

MP: Finland NATO accession would radically change Estonian security

09.04

Russian, Belarusian haulers can no longer enter Estonia, EU

09.04

Refugees facing problems with Tallinn's rental market

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

09.04

PPA revoking visas for border crossers showing hostile insignia

09.04

Estonia helping Ukraine restore power lines

08.04

Sakkov: Russia cannot prevent Finland from joining NATO

09.04

Estonian tech regulator blocks access to four more Russian websites

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: