Survey: Most people support Aliens Act amendments for refugees only

A Norstat survey reveals that 43 percent of residents believe that amendments to the Aliens Act should only make it easier to hire people fleeing the war in Ukraine.

The survey, commissioned by NGO Institute of Societal Studies, also found that 25 percent of people feel the law shouldn't be changed at all, while 20 percent found that hiring Ukrainian refugees and people from third countries should be simplified. 12 percent of respondents were undecided.

Looking at responses by party preference, most Reform Party, Eesti 200, Isamaa and Social Democratic Party (SDE) supporters feel that only the hiring of Ukrainian war refugees should be rendered simpler for employers. Center Party and Conservative People's Party (EKRE) voters tend to feel that the Aliens Act does not need amending in the first place.

The Norstat poll was carried out online between April 5-9 in the 18+ voter group. Respondents numbered 942.

Amendments meant to guarantee people from third countries more flexible conditions for labor and education migration and make it easier for Ukrainian refugees to enter the Estonian labor market will head into their third reading in the Riigikogu on Monday.

