Short-term employment permits extended for Ukrainians until May

Ukrainian citizens who were granted the right to work in Estonia on a short-term permit before the war started can extend their stay until May 31. The rule will apply from March 16.

Minister of the Interior Kristian Jaani (Center) said the regulation applies to Ukrainians who were working in Estonia before February 24 so cannot apply for temporary protection.

"They have a legal basis for staying in Estonia and the regulation permits them to work in Estonia until May 31. By this time, the required amendments to the legislation will hopefully have been adopted, based on which the employment of the target group will not be subject to the provisions of the Aliens Act on short-term employment," he said.

If the work contract continues before the regulation comes into force it will not be necessary to re-register with the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA).

"In order to enable Ukrainian citizens to manage independently during their legal stay in Estonia, it is reasonable for them to carry on working if they have an employer in Estonia," the minister said.

Ukrainian citizens whose short-term employment periods have expired or will expire before entry into force of the regulation must follow the current rules.

"No one will be left in limbo – the employers of those individuals will simply have to re-register their short-term employment at the PPA. We estimate that there are 500 such individuals," said Jaani.

The regulation enters into force today (March 16) but applies from March 11.

Border checks to change

The Government also amended the temporary border control regulation and expanded the circle of those individuals who are checked upon entry into the country on the border between Estonia and Latvia.

So far, only Ukrainian citizens and their family members have been checked on the border to provide smoother assistance from the state.

In the future, all citizens of third countries who have left Ukraine due to the military conflict will be subjected to border control.

