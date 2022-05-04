Constitutional Committee supports Aliens Act amendments in current form

Constitutional Affairs Committee meeting on January 7
Constitutional Affairs Committee meeting on January 7 Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
The Riigikogu's Constitutional Committee agreed to support amendments to the Aliens Act on Wednesday. Last month, President Alar Karis sent the bill back to parliament for further debate.

Committee chairman Toomas Kivimägi (Reform) told ERR: "We will stick to the draft which has already been approved by the Parliament. This is the committee's proposal to the Riigikogu."

He said the amendments will be discussed again by MPs on May 9.

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) and MP Tõnis Mölder (Center) said they would not change the amendments last week.

Karis did not promulgate the amendments last month after a phrase was changed between the second and third reading of the bill.

During this period, only minor changes can be made, such as correcting typos or citations. But in this case, the word "spouse" was changed to "close relative" which is deemed to be a substantial change rather than a correction.

Opposition parties asked the president not to promulgate the law. 

Editor: Helen Wright

