Rigiikogu passes Aliens Act amendments unchanged

Session Hall at the Riigikogu.
Session Hall at the Riigikogu. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
The Riigikogu passed the unchanged amendments to the Aliens Act on Monday after further discussion.

Forty-seven MPs voted in favor, 33 against and 13 abstained.

Last month, President Alar Karis did not promulgate the bill saying it had broken procedural norms as the wording was changed between the second and third reading. He sent it back to the Rigiikogu for further discussion.

During this period, only minor changes can be made, such as correcting typos or citations. But in this case, the word "spouse" was changed to "close relative" which is deemed to be a substantial change rather than a correction.

Opposition parties asked the president not to promulgate the law. 

Last week, Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) said the act would remain unchanged and would be adopted as before. The Rigiikogu's Constitutional Committee supported the adoption of amendments in the same form.

Editor: Helen Wright

