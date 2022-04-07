Foodbank collecting donations for refugees

Estonia's foodbank (Toidupank) is collecting donations for Ukrainian refugees, many of whom are not yet employed and rely on the charity.

Earlier this week, refugees gathered at the distribution center in Lasnamäe.

ETV's evening news show "Aktuaalne kaamera" spoke to people in the queue and said many people are having problems finding work, especially in their field.

One such person was Jelena, who worked at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant. She was visiting the charity for the second time.

"Given that we're used to eating little - our city was under siege, there was no food - we're used to little," Jelena told.

Valentina, from Chernihiv, said she is ashamed to be receiving food aid.

"It's very difficult. I don't have a home. Thank you so much for accepting me. I'm a Ukrainian teacher. I have 28 years of experience, I worked at a university. Now I don't have a university or a house. I don't have anything. I'm ashamed to get help." "I had everything in Ukraine," she said.

Foodbank head Piet Boerefijn is calling for people to make donations. So far 2,000 war refugees have been added to the lists of those requiring aid.

"We have warehouses, we have cars, we have volunteers, but /.../ we have 15,000 Estonian customers a week and now we just have 2,000 more refugees and we just don't have that much food," he said.

On Friday and Saturday, the charity will organize a food collection campaign in supermarkets.

Tallink's Megastar ferry is also offering food to refugees crossing the Gulf of Finland who has traveled from the Polish border. They are given Red Cross vouchers.

--

