Estonia to send demining team to Ukraine

Deminers from the Estonian Rescue Board will be sent to Ukraine to help clear unexploded ordnance left in the country by the Russian military, Minister of the Interior Kristian Jaani (Center) said on Friday.

Plans are already in place to send a five-man rotating team along with three vehicles, the minister said during a meeting of the National Defense Council.

Jaani said there are conditions in place which mean the Estonians will not work in areas with active fighting.

"Above all, the condition is that the security of our own people is fully protected. And this task is largely the responsibility of the recipients, i.e. our Ukrainian colleagues," said Jaani.

The Russians mined civilian areas as they retreated from conflict areas.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!