Gallery, video: Thousands in Estonia sing for Ukraine in mass joint choir

News
{{1653288960000 | amCalendar}}
Filming of Hirvo Surva's
Open gallery
111 photos
News

On Sunday evening, thousands of singers from across Estonia gathered at the Song Festival Grounds in Tallinn to sing a new choral arrangement of Ukrainian folk song "Oi u luzi chervona kalyna" ("Oh, the Red Viburnum in the Meadow"), which was recorded and aired on ETV on Monday night. Watch the video below.

Leading the project, which was conducted and promoted by prominent Estonian conductor Hirvo Surva, were photographer Kaupo Kikkas, entrepreneur Enno Rätsep and U.S.-based composer Jonas Tarm, who also composed Sunday's new choral arrangement of the iconic Ukrainian song.

"We'll be spreading the video made of this singing on social media channels to ensure that it reaches people all over the world and helps raise both financial and moral support for Ukraine," Kikkas said.

"A lot of musicians the world over have performed their own versions of  'Oh, the Red Viburnum in the Meadow' by now, as its message is one of unity and hope," Tarm said. "As the Estonians' song festival tradition is fundamentally tied to independence and we feel a strong sense of support when singing in a choir, then the best way to show our support to Ukraine is by singing this particular song together."

"We cannot feel weary from the war, or get used to it, and abandon Ukraine!" Rätsep said. "This is why this joint singing is taking place right now ⁠— at a time when, after three months, war-related news has already become background noise for many, but Ukraine continues to need both financial and moral support. And that is precisely the objective our joint singing fulfills."

Among registered participants on Sunday were more than 100 choirs and individual singers from across Estonia, including Hiiu, Ida-Viru, Järva, Lääne-Viru, Lääne, Rapla, Saare, Tartu and Viljandi counties, as well as choirs and singers from the U.S., U.K., Poland, Finland and Sweden.

Sunday's joint performance can be watched on ETV at 8 p.m. on Monday night. At 10:10 p.m., ETV will also be airing the new documentary "Mariupol: Chronicles of Hell."

The programs will be used to raise donations for MTÜ Slava Ukraini.

Callers from within Estonia can call to donate directly to Slava Ukraini at the following numbers:

9002406 — 10€
9002407 — 25€
9002408 — 50€

Watch the video of Sunday's performance of "Oi u luzi chervona kalyna" with English subtitles below.

Click here for credits, including a full list of participating choirs.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:20

Allies practice simultaneous MLRS fire at SIIL exercise

15:49

Prime Minister: Government cannot afford to pay energy support to everyone

15:16

Estonia ending temporary border controls on Latvian border Wednesday

14:52

Estonian youth info portal Teeviit now available in English, Ukrainian

14:28

Ministry refuses to make exception for Russia, Belarus bitumen imports

13:55

Prime minister: Only Center can solve government crisis

13:10

Photos: President Karis visits Setomaa, welcomed with traditional leelo

12:37

Environment minister cuts regeneration felling areas by less than planned

12:04

Banks worried about low activity and falling small business loan volume

11:31

Timmermans to ERR: Russian gas difficult to shake but decision unavoidable

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

COVID-19 information

Most Read articles

23.05

Photos: 16-foot Zelenskyy sand sculpture built in Estonian town of Tõrva

09:38

Gallery, video: Thousands in Estonia sing for Ukraine in mass joint choir Updated

23.05

Cancel culture, fighting Soviet monuments and Russian schools in Estonia

23.05

Estonia's first Michelin restaurants to be unveiled Wednesday

21.05

Skier Kelly Sildaru first Estonian to be immortalized as a Barbie doll

23.05

Commission recommends Estonia expand unemployment benefits and renew fleet

23.05

Think tank: Ukraine refugees would delay Estonia's demographic challenges

23.05

Heart of Sillamäe buildings to be placed under heritage conservation

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: