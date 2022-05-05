Ukrainian refugee's 'Slava Ukraini' design chosen for new Estonian €2 coin

A new €2 coin featuring a design by a Ukrainian refugee studying at the Estonian Academy of Arts (EKA) will enter into circulation at the end of the year. Money from collectible sales will be donated to Ukraine.

Daria Titova, who is originally from Kharkiv, created the design which features a girl as a symbol of tenderness, protecting a bird in her hand and an ear of wheat, the Bank of Estonia said in a statement on Thursday.

The words "Slava Ukraini" (Glory to Ukraine) have also been incorporated into the design "to symbolize the independence and resistance of Ukraine".

"It is the first time that a coin issued by the Bank of Estonia has text in a foreign language, but this was an extraordinary case, and Slava Ukraini embodies the drive of Ukraine towards freedom," said Chair of the Supervisory Board Mart Laar.

Governor Madis Müller said the bank was looking for a way to support Ukraine and that a coin dedicated to Ukraine and freedom should be made as quickly as possible.

"[A]nd that it should be designed by a Ukrainian. The young Ukrainian art students, their supervisor Professor Ivar Sakk and the Estonian Academy of Arts all helped us in doing that," he said.

Daria Titov's "Slava Ukraini" coin design. Source: Bank of Estonia

Vice Rector for Academic Affairs at EKA Anne Pikkov said the university organized a competition and Ukrainians from different disciplines participated.

"It gave us a special energy that still resonates, as the students felt that they could really do something to help their country and to spread a vitally important message," she said.

The European Commission must now approve the design and it is hoped the coins will start circulating by the end of the year.

Collectible coins with cards will also be sold this summer and the first run will be 40,000. The Bank of Estonia will give the money raised to the Ukrainian central bank.

"Ukraine is fighting for its freedom and every euro counts", said Müller.

