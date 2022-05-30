EKA students to unveil 'Invisible' mammoth sculpture at Tallinn Zoo

On Wednesday, June 1, a transparent sculpture of a mammoth, entitled "Invisible," is set to be unveiled at Tallinn Zoo. The sculpture is the result of a major collaborative project between Tallinn Zoo and students and lecturers in the ceramics department of the Estonian Academy of Arts (EKA).

Students in EKA's ceramics department embarked on the project in spring 2021, during the course "Object of the Exterior," in which they brainstormed ideas for a sculpture to appear in public space.

After collaborating partner Tallinn Zoo provided the project theme of "extinct species," the students developed plans to produce a "transparent sculpture."

"Invisible" can be seen from all sides and angles, with the image of a mammoth created by the negative space inside the sculpture.

The sculpture is said to offer a place to rest, shelter and play, while also carrying a positive social message.

Amidst the fast and dizzying pace of modern life, "Invisible" aims to encourage people to take a moment to reflect on animals that either no longer exist or are in danger of extinction. Unfortunately, too little attention is being paid to species disappearing, say the project's creators.

"Invisible" measures 2,500 x 4,136 x 1,500 centimeters and is made of black pigmented concrete. It has been a real challenge to create such a large-scale sculpture, with the project originally planned for completion a year earlier.

Despite these hurdles, "Invisible," which consists of three parts joined together, has now taken clear shape.

The parts of the sculpture have been cast in concrete and joined together on a specially prepared site at Tallinn Zoo, with final touches added in May, ahead of the unveiling.

"Invisible" is the brainchild of Triin Türnpuu, with the project team also including co-creators Lauri Kilusk, Urmas Puhkan, Kristel Saan, Keidi Jaakson, Katri Palmik, Triin Lehismets and Sanna Lova.

