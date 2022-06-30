Tallinn Zoo polar bears Friida and Rasputin seek shelter from summer heat

News
Polar bear at Tallinn Zoo.
Polar bear at Tallinn Zoo. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

As Estonia basks in another summer heatwave, how are the residents of Tallinn Zoo coping with the soaring temperatures? On Wednesday, "Aktuaalne Kaamera" went to find out, stopping off at Tallinn Botanical Gardens along the way to check on the tropical plants.

Despite the recent spell of hot weather, daily life at Tallinn Zoo goes on as usual, though it is true that the zoo's residents tend to seek shade from the midday sun and stay close to the water.

Tallinn Zoo's most northerly inhabitants are Friida and Rasputin, two polar bears, whose natural Arctic home is icy and freezing cold. However, Helina Raja, a wildlife education specialist at the zoo, explains that the two polar bears are also built to cope with hotter temperatures.

"While polar bears' fur is designed to keep them warm in the harsh northern climate, it is also a pretty good insulator when you need to keep heat out."

"How do they deal with the heat? They're a bit lethargic, just like us, and maybe they don't wander around the garden as much, but they swim a bit more, and they stay in the shade," she added.

While, for most people, there's no better way of cooling down on a hot day than by enjoying an ice cream or glass of cold water, Friida and Rasputin prefer a summer menu consisting of carrots and meat. The two polar bears love it so much, that, even in the heat, they have no hesitation in climbing to the top of the rocks in their enclosure to get their paws on the tasty treats.

But if there's anyone who's really enjoying the heatwave and tropical nights herein Estonia, it's the exotic inhabitants of the Tallinn Botanical Gardens.

"What they're certainly happy about is the light and movement of the air. That's something tropical plants really need in the summer. Thanks to this, they can store up energy for the winter," explained Jaan Mettik, head of the Tropical and Subtropical Plants Department at the Botanical Gardens.

Bespectacled visitors to the gardens are also in for a treat due the current heatwave. Thanks to simple physics, for the time being, they will not have to deal with their glasses being steamed up the second they enter the tropical enclosure. Because hot air rises, temperatures there are now nice and cool.

Hundreds of poinsettias and irises are currently in bloom at Tallinn's Botanical Gardens, and, with the current weather, the aromatic and colorful blooms should continue for another week or two.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:41

Criminal proceedings prompt Liina Kersna to resign as education minister

17:12

Tallinn Zoo polar bears Friida and Rasputin seek shelter from summer heat

16:47

Rare musical instruments used at the Glaspärlimäng festival this year

16:16

Isamaa leader: Reform are to blame for coalition talks impasse, not us

16:15

Tallinn Mayor: Funding removal means major hospital will not be built

15:38

Reform's ditching of planned Tallinn Hospital angers opposition politicians

15:04

Former Prosecutor: Eesti Ekspress case reaching Supreme Court a good thing

14:31

Bike tour, concert to open Tartu's Car Free Avenue on Friday

14:01

Kallas: Isamaa showing reluctance to form coalition in difficult times

13:36

Coalition talks stalled, but may be nearing agreement

Watch again

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

29.06

NATO agrees to divisional structure, brigade-sized unit in Estonia

27.06

More empty Soviet war memorials could be found in Estonia

29.06

Daily: Food delivery service Bolt avoids paying couriers' income tax

29.06

Kallas: There has been a significant shift in NATO's mindset

29.06

Estonia's electricity prices to soar to over €400 on Thursday evening

08:41

Canada to open up full embassy in Estonia

28.06

First case of monkeypox diagnosed in Estonia

29.06

New tools will be used to study MS Estonia and create its digital twin

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: