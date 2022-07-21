Tallinn Zoo looking for name for its sloth

Tallinn Zoo has launched a naming competition for its two-toed sloth that recently moved into the zoo's Environmental Education Center.

The female sloth moved to Tallinn from the Schönbrünn Zoo in Austria. The animal is one year old and its father is called Einstein and mother Baba.

Proposals as to the sloth's name can be left in the comments' section of the zoo's Facebook post.

