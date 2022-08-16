Winning name picked for Tallinn Zoo's two-toed sloth

The winner of a competition to name a recent addition to Tallinn Zoo, a female two-toed sloth, has been announced.

The sloth, who arrived in Tallinn from Schönbrunn Zoo in Vienna, Austria last month, was at the time nameless, prompting the zoo, located in Haabersti, west of the city center, to open a naming competition via the official Facebook page.

Zoo staff then voted on the offerings, with "Tupsik" emerging victorious.

"Tupsik" was the idea of two girls, Laura and Triinu, who had not only come up with the name but also sent both a drawing and a short letter explaining their selection of name.

In the wild, the two extant species of two-toed sloths native distribution are to be found in parts of Central America and parts of northwestern South America, and have been known to live older than 40 in captivity.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!