Tallinn Zoo celebrating birthday with special program on Thursday

This Thursday, August 25, Tallinn Zoo is celebrating its 83rd birthday with an Environmental Education Day, offering visitors a special program, tours as well as free admission to all children 18 and under. The grounds will also remain open extra late that evening.

Thursday's Environmental Education Day will begin with special excursions for kids, including one dedicated to the lives of elephants and rhinos at 10 a.m. and another taking a closer look at the inhabitants of the Tropical House at 11:30 a.m., Tallinn Zoo said in a press release.

Registration to both excursions is required (see below).

Zookeepers will also be giving talks about resident tamarinds at 12 p.m., lynxes at 2 p.m. and hornbills at 3 p.m.

Estonian researcher Matti Maasing will be giving a lecture on bats starting at 8:30 p.m., after which he will be leading an evening expedition beginning at 9:30 p.m.

Click here to register (link in Estonian) for the children's excursions, bat lecture and evening expedition.

The program also includes several other special performances and games, and the Children's Zoo will be open from 12-6 p.m. as well.

Zoo grounds open late

The zoo grounds will also remain open an extra three hours until 9 p.m. on Thursday. Tallinn Zoo's West Gate (Ehitajate tee 150) will be open from 9 a.m. through 8:30 p.m.

Click here for more info, tickets and directions to the zoo.

