Tallinn Zoo hosts pumpkin party this Saturday

News
A Chinese water dragon on a pumpkin.
A Chinese water dragon on a pumpkin. Source: Inari Leiman
News

On Saturday October 29, Tallinn Zoo will mark the end of its annual pumpkin and vegetable collection campaign by hosting a special pumpkin party.

At the party, visitors can find out how many pumpkins each of the zoo's animals can eat, solve a fun crossword puzzle and learn lots of new things about the animal kingdom.

While at Tallinn Zoom, there is also the chance to visit an exhibition created by Tallinn Botanical Garden entitled: "An Exciting and Colorful Autumn Flower - The Pumpkin," which introduces guests to all the different pumpkin species that can be found growing in Estonian gardens.

According to Jelena Motorenko, head of Tallinn Zoo's food kitchen, the amount of pumpkins donated this year has been rather modest compared to previous years, however, schools and kindergartens have sent a lot of other vegetables for the animals including apples, cabbages, carrots, cabbages and potatoes.

"This fall has been a very good for apples, and a lot of gardens have a surplus. A complete blossoming of apples! By the beginning of October, we had already harvested over 3 tons of apples, which is enough for us to feed the animals. Unfortunately, as apples only maintain their goodness for a short time, we had to limit how many we could accept," said Motorenko.

While this year's pumpkin harvest has not been particularly large, educational institutions and other good people who participated in the campaign have contributed a huge amount to help feed the animals. In total, the zoo has already received nearly 10 tons of garden and vegetable produce via donations.

Fifty schools and nurseries joined in with the pumpkin and vegetable collection campaign this fall. Participants came from every corner of Estonia, though most were from Tallinn and Harju County, where 35 educational institutions got involved.

The aim of the campaign is to collect produce for the animals to eat, as the zoo is sadly short of home-grown vegetables. Homegrown fruit and vegetables for the animals at Tallinn Zoo can be donated during the zoo's opening hours until October 29.

More information is available on Tallinn Zoo's official website (in Estonian) here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

16:53

Hourly electricity prices to drop below €5 per MWh Saturday afternoon

16:27

Brig. Gen. Mõts: Russia's annual nuclear drill smaller than expected

16:13

Prosecutors not launching criminal investigation into Pentus-Rosimannus Updated

15:02

Ülle Jaakma is appointed Rector of Estonian University of Life Sciences

14:32

Football roundup: Mets' FC Zürich beat Bodø/Glimt in Europa League

14:18

Maria Faust on portrait film: Everything that happens on stage has a price

13:44

Postimees editor-in-chief: Secrets can result in buyoff of politician

13:00

Tallinn Zoo hosts pumpkin party this Saturday

12:35

Art scholar on Päts monument: 'Almost everything here is wrong'

11:53

Reform whip: Mihkelson could continue in Foreign Affairs Committee role

Watch again

Most Read articles

26.10

Estonians heavily involved in US horror movie being filmed in Harju County

27.10

Estonian FM wants to reinstate border controls at internal Schengen border

07:27

Papers: Marko Mihkelson took inappropriate pictures of a child

27.10

Communications cable failure causes train delays across Estonia

27.10

Bank of Estonia economist: Euribor is rising, interest margins are falling

27.10

Danske Bank estimates money laundering fines at €2.08 billion

27.10

Estonia to ban Russian oil imports from December

26.10

Fermi Energia begins geological surveys for Estonia's nuclear power plant

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: